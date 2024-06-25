If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is still keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their 4th of July Sale. Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's summer savings will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.

Shop Walmart's Summer Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts on Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Dyson and more. If you want to take your summer barbecue game up a couple notches, the Walmart sale features the best grill deals just in time for backyard season.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Best Walmart Tech Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496 Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $150 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $250 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $45 Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Best Walmart Home Deals

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. $600 $179 Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $350 Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $88 Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $279 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: