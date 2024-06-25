4th of July deals have arrived at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more for summer.
If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is still keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their 4th of July Sale. Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart's summer savings will get you more than ready for all the sunny days ahead.
Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts on Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Dyson and more. If you want to take your summer barbecue game up a couple notches, the Walmart sale features the best grill deals just in time for backyard season.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.
10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Midea 5,000 BTU 150 Sq ft Mechanical Window Air Conditioner
Save on this popular pick during Walmart's summer savings event.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model With White Joy-Con
Now they can play their favorite games at home on the TV or on-the-go with the Nintendo Switch OLED's vibrant 7-inch screen.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Dreo Tower Fans for Home
A quiet and powerful cooling fan that can be controlled by a remote and set with a timer.
Keurig K-Iced Essentials Gray Iced and Hot Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Will it be a cup of hot coffee to start the day off or an iced coffee on an afternoon break? You can easily have both, thanks to this Keurig.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
Cuisinart's signature air fryer got even better! You can now make even more delicious meals using the Grill feature. Sear steaks and vegetables on one side and griddle the perfect breakfast on the other with the new dual sided grill and griddle plate.
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save $131 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.
Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
