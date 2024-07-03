Shop these fire Fourth of July sales during Independence Day weekend 2024.
Fourth of July weekend is known for great sales, and now that Independence Day is upon us, it's time to save big. Outside of Black Friday, July is one of the best times of the year to buy just about everything on your wishlist, and there are incredible home, mattress, beauty, fashion and more Fourth of July 2024 sales going on right now.
While Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, many retailers are offering incredible summer savings to celebrate Independence Day. It's only the start of summer, so it's time to update your wardrobe, skin care routine and home for the season.
Whether you plan to fire up the grill, watch the fireworks, or lay out at the beach, you can spend your long holiday relaxing knowing that you already scored the best 4th of July deals with our help. We've rounded up all the top sales from brands like Pottery Barn, Casper, and NuFace along with major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and more.
Best 4th of July Home Sales
Brooklinen
Get 20% off everything from Brooklinen now, from sheets to bath towels.
Wayfair
Wayfair’s 4th of July Sale is going strong. Save up to 70% on outdoor dining, sectionals, rugs, mattresses and so much more.
Joss & Main Asherton 4-Person Square Outdoor Dining Set
This outdoor dining set is sun, snow and salt resistant. It comes with chairs in a range of fun colors.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s is offering up to 40% off select major appliances like washers and fridges. You can save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend and double your savings when you spend $2,500 or more.
Our Place
The internet's favorite kitchen appliance and cookware brand is offering up to 30% off kitchen essentials for the holiday weekend.
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Save big on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace up to an 18-piece cookware set.
Pottery Barn
During Pottery Barn’s 4th of July event, you can save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, curtains and more.
West Elm
Use the code TREAT40 to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.
The Home Depot
Save up to 60% on major appliances, grills, patio furniture, power tools and so much more at The Home Depot's 4th of July Sale. Grills are marked down to as low as $99 right now.
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Fueled by real-wood flavor, the Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill has a sawhorse chassis for added stability, a side-lift bar and all-terrain wheels. New Advanced Grilling Logic keeps the internal temperature within plus/minus 15°F for precision grilling.
Walmart
If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their Fourth of July Sale which includes furniture.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Target
Save up to 50% on living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio furniture from Target's 4th of July sale. There are discounts on popular picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more.
Ashley
During Ashley's annual Stars & Stripes Sale, you can save up to 60% on furniture and mattresses starting at $299.
Best Buy
Save on TVs, appliances, laptops and more at Best Buy during the retailer's Fourth of July sale.
Burrow
The Burrow Summer Sale is here and offering up to 75% off best-selling furniture, including sectionals, accent chairs, bar carts and patio dining sets.
Nomad Sofa
Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.
Best 4th of July Mattress Sales
Casper
The Casper 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on every one of the brand's new mattresses. Get up to 35% off all mattresses and 30% off everything else.
Casper Dream Max Hybrid Mattress
Get 35% off Casper's ultimate hybrid mattress with precision-cut foam and encased coils. The ultra-breathable Breathe+ Flex Foam soothes you to sleep with enhanced airflow.
Cocoon by Sealy
Save 35% on all mattresses from Cocoon by Sealy and snag a free Sealy Sleep Bundle of pillows and sheets worth $199 with your purchase.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress
Cocoon's mattress includes a cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat – keeping you cool as you sleep.
DreamCloud
DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses starting from $349. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.
Helix Sleep
Get 25% off sitewide at the Helix Fourth of July sale and 30% off Luxe and Elite mattresses. Plus, shoppers will receive two free pillows with a mattress purchase.
Leesa
Save 30% on Leesa's award-winning mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend and get two free pillows worth $120 with your purchase.
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm has a great selection of innerspring, memory foam and hybrid beds from top brands for every budget. Shop the Mattress Firm July 4th deals to get a king bed for a queen price and save up to $700.
Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 11.5" Medium Plush Mattress
The custom coil system combined with layers of cooling gel foam offer contoured support, better pressure-point relief and the ideal sleep temperature—making it one of our most popular models.
Nectar
The Nectar 4th of July mattress sale is taking up to 40% off everything. Save big on a premium memory foam mattress starting at $349 that feels like sleeping on a cloud.
Nectar Premier Mattress
This summer, step up your sleep with dual-action cooling technology. The Premier Mattress is Nectar's most popular and perfect for hot sleepers.
Nolah Mattress
Get 35% off award-winning mattresses during the Nolah 4th of July Sale. Choose from cooling hybrid mattresses to all-foam and natural latex mattresses, and get two free pillows with select models.
Nolah Evolution 15”
This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief.
Purple
You can take up to $800 luxury mattresses and base sets at the Purple 4th of July sale. Whether you prefer to read, work, or watch TV in bed, Purple's smart bases allow you to find the perfect position for ultimate relaxation.
Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress
Purple's most popular mattress provides core body support and increased responsiveness to pressure and motion, plus additional comfort and cooling benefits, for uninterrupted sleep.
Saatva
During the Saatva 4th of July mattress sale, you can save up to $600 on any of the brand's luxurious mattresses that are handcrafted when you order them.
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm.
Tempur-Pedic
Save $500 on TEMPUR-Breeze mattresses and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases when you use the code 300FREE.
TEMPUR-Breeze Mattress
Tempur-Pedic's top-rated breeze mattresses feature innovative materials that work together from cover to core to keep you cooler and more comfortable all night long.
Tuft & Needle
The Tuft & Needle 4th of July sale is taking 20% off all mattresses. Plus, you can save 15% on sheets, pillows, blankets and more bedding to complete your bedroom refresh.
T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress
T&N Adaptive foam meets Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs for the ultimate motion control and pressure relief—all wrapped in an ultra-soft washable top cover.
Best 4th of July Beauty Sales
NuFACE
Shop the NuFace Friends & Family Sale to save 25% on everything, including microcurrent facial toning devices, attachments and serums to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Eau Thermale Avène
Use code SUMMER25 to take 25% off every Avène product. Explore French skincare favorites for all skin types loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.
FOREO
For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score 30% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes and more.
Dermstore
The Dermstore is offering huge savings to get your routine ready for warm weather. Use code EXTRA10 for a stackable 10% savings on sale items for up to 50% off best-loved brands like Kate Somerville, By Terry, Embryolisse and more.
Solawave
Get glowing, radiant skin with 30% off everything from the celebrity-approved skincare brand. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask.
Sephora
Sephora's sale section is full of hot items, like Mon Guerlain perfume for $50 off the large bottle, a Fenty Skin trio, House of Lashes falsies and so much more.
Kitsch
Whether shopping Bridgerton-inspired pillows and scrunchies, those internet-famous heatless curlers or solid shampoos, all can be had at 25% off during Kitsch's summer sale.
Paula's Choice
Get 20% off everything from Paula's Choice, including bestsellers like Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and C15 Super Booster. Use code FINALE for orders of $65 or more to receive gifts with purchase.
Best 4th of July Fashion Sales
Allbirds
Shop Allbirds 4th of July deals for up to 50% off best-selling sneakers.
Hoka
Save up to 40% on running shoes and hiking boots from beloved brand Hoka.
Hoka Women's Bondi X
The Bondi X is designed with a propulsive carbon fiber plate that adds a springy feel and provides a balanced ride. Get 34% off these running shoes at Nordstrom Rack.
Kate Spade
The Kate Spade 4th of July Sale is offering double discounts now through Sunday, July 7. You can get an extra 50% off sale styles, including breezy sundresses, sandals, and brightly colored accessories.
Knott Colorblocked Medium Crossbody Tote
Doubling as a crossbody and tote, this Knott bag offers major versatility thanks to an optional and adjustable shoulder strap.
Stuart Weitzman
Save an extra 25% select full-price and sale shoe styles with the code NEWSHOES25.
Vineyard Vines
Save up to 70% off all sale styles at the clothing brand's Semi-Annual Sale.
Draper James
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James is having a huge 4th of July sale. Through Sunday, July 7, you can save 30% sitewide with the code JULY4 at checkout.
Crossover One Piece Swimsuit
Soak up the sunshine in this floral one-piece swimsuit, designed with UPF 50+ sun protection and a stylish crossover back.
ThirdLove
Until July 4th, you can save 25% off sitewide at Thirdlove.com when you use code FIREWORKS25.
Best 4th of July Luggage Sales
Samsonite Luggage
Save 40% on best-selling luggage for summer travel during Samsonite's 4th of July Sale.
Paravel
Save 20% on luggage sets for summer vacations during Paravel's 4th of July sale.
Monos
The Monos 4th of July sale is on now, and even includes their latest launch of Expandables.
Expandable Carry-On
This classic carry-on expands to add 1.6 inches of depth.