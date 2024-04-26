Sales & Deals

Nolah Mattresses Are Up to $1,000 Off at This Spring Sale — Shop the Early Memorial Day Deals

Nolah Mattress Sleep Week Sale
Nolah Mattress
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:14 PM PDT, April 26, 2024

Save up to $1,000 on Nolah's top-rated mattresses for a better night's rest.

Nothing beats the feeling of a good night's rest after a long day. While you can't control all of the factors that might prevent you from quality shut eye, there is one big one that you can: your mattress. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on award-winning mattresses during Nolah's Spring Sale

While mattress shopping can be expensive, you can score deals on some of the best mattresses for side sleepers and for combination sleepers. The Nolah mattress sale is also including two free pillows worth $149 with your mattress for even dreamier savings.

Shop Nolah's Spring Sale

Whether you prefer a super soft memory foam mattress that cushions your every move or prefer a firm mattress that won't sink or sag, Nolah's mattress sale has something you'll love. Nolah mattresses are perfect for people who live in warmer cities as they have absolutely no heat-trapping memory foam chemicals, so you can sleep cooler all night.

Nolah offers five signature mattresses, each catering to different sleep preferences. Included in the sale is the Nolah Original specifically designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can finally get a restful night's sleep and save big in the process. While every mattress size is discounted from twin to California king, prices below reflect that of a queen-size mattress.

From hybrid to all-foam and natural latex, check out all the best Nolah mattress deals to sleep soundly through the night.

Nolah Signature 12”

Nolah Signature 12”
Nolah

Nolah Signature 12”

Crafted with AirFoam, Nolah says this is their best mattress for pressure relief on your knees, hips and back. While the top provides extra cushion, strong support comes from deeper within the bed. 

$1,799 $1,249

Shop Now

Nolah Evolution 15”

Nolah Evolution 15”
Nolah

Nolah Evolution 15”

This high-tech hybrid mattress — named Best Mattress for Spinal Alignment in 2022 by Sleep Foundation — offers targeted back support and pressure relief. 

$2,499 $1,749

Shop Now

Nolah Natural 11”

Nolah Natural 11”
Nolah

Nolah Natural 11”

Hypoallergenic and made in an eco-friendly way, this hybrid mattress uses recycled steel coils and latex layers for natural cooling while you sleep. The gentle, pressure-relieving mattress is wrapped in soft organic cotton and wool.

$2,099 $1,449

Shop Now

Nolah Original 10”

Nolah Original 10”
Nolah

Nolah Original 10”

Doing a bit of everything, this mattress is long-lasting, cools while you sleep and relieves pressure on your joints. 

$1,449 $999

Shop Now

Nolah Nurture 10"

Nolah Nurture 10"
Nolah

Nolah Nurture 10"

Designed for children, you can flip this firm double-sided mattress to stretch the use over time. You can even add a 10-year protection plan for less than $1 to ensure it will last through the years.

$919 $619

Shop Now

