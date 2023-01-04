The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

We've made it through another year (just about), and it's clear we could all use some rest. As we enter 2023, prioritizing our health is a worthy goal, and we know that ensuring a good night's sleep is the one key way to do that.

Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cute pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy – we know better sleep is just around the corner. A peaceful night's sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and it's time to treat yourself.

Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is key to your physical and mental well-being. To help you gear up for your best year of sleep yet, ET has pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any type of day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets.

Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create your best sleep environment for the new year, so you can be well-rested enough to accomplish your 2023 goals.

Mattresses & Bedding

Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a cozy mattress and extra soft linens, good sleep has never been easier.

Leesa Original Mattress Leesa Leesa Original Mattress Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body. $1,199 $999 Shop Now

Downcool Large Body Pillow Amazon Downcool Large Body Pillow There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night. $30 $25 Shop Now

Molecule Duvet Cover Molecule Molecule Duvet Cover Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. And don't forget to use code BYE2022 for 25% off all bedding. $199 $149 WITH CODE BYE2022 Shop Now

YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature. $40 Shop Now

Bedtime Prep

The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are some items you may want to incorporate before bedtime.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Vitruvi Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor. $123 Shop Now

L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil L'Occitane L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil Lavender essential oil is known for its relaxing aromatic properties. Whether you use it in an oil diffuser, add a couple of drops to your bath or on your pillow case, expect a more restful sleep. Flowers harvested from the south of France were used for this oil. $14 Shop Now

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Amazon SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep with this sleek white noise machine you can control with your phone The compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel. $100 Shop Now

Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle Nordstrom Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle. $37 Shop Now

Audible Premium Plus Subscription Amazon Audible Premium Plus Subscription If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. For a limited time, receive 60% off on the first four months, meaning you can enjoy a limitless supply of audiobooks for only $6. $15/MONTH Shop Now

Beauty & Wellness

Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion before bed, isn't just self-care, it can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.

HUM Nutrition Mighty Night HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Mighty Night According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement. $40 Shop Now

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level. $59 Shop Now

Pajamas & Loungewear

If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles is one that fits the bill. $150 Shop Now

SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe SKIMS SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated velour robe – which is available in sizes XXS to 4X. $128 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support in 2023

10 Chic Pajama Sets to Celebrate a Cozy New Year in Style

The Best End-of-Year Sales to Shop Now: Kate Spade, Target and More

24 Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New Body Care Essentials from JLo Beauty

SKIMS New Year's Eve Launch: Shop Sleek Lingerie and Loungewear Looks