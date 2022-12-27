Best Skin Moisturizers for Face and Body for Winter 2022: Laneige, Cetaphil, Sunday Riley and More
Winter is officially here and the temperatures have seriously dropped — especially on the East Coast — which means you might be experiencing dryer skin than usual. Between the freezing temperatures outside and blowing heaters inside, your skin loses moisture quicker than ever in the winter months. To help you achieve glowing skin in any climate, we've rounded up the best moisturizers for your face and body to add to your winter skincare routine.
With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If your skin is on the oilier side, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.
No matter your budget or skin concern, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Dr Dennis Gross and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long.
Best Face Moisturizers for Winter 2022
If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niancinamide.
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.
Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.
Formulated with skin-brightening vitamin C, this rich moisturizer can help you maintain your glow all winter long.
This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.
A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Best Body Moisturizers for Winter 2022
Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Double up on this cocoa butter-enriched moisturizer from affordable skincare authority Vaseline. Plus, it smells amazing.
For sensitive skin, this fragrance-free lotion formulated with soothing oatmeal and emollients is a must.
If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious body moisturizer, look no further than Laura Mercier's soufflé body crème with the sultry, sweet aromas of amber and vanilla.
This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.
"This is the best body cream I've ever used (and I've used plenty)," raved one reviewer about Glossier's antioxidant-rich moisturizer. "It smells amazing, and the texture is perfect. I've bought again and again.
