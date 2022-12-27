Winter is officially here and the temperatures have seriously dropped — especially on the East Coast — which means you might be experiencing dryer skin than usual. Between the freezing temperatures outside and blowing heaters inside, your skin loses moisture quicker than ever in the winter months. To help you achieve glowing skin in any climate, we've rounded up the best moisturizers for your face and body to add to your winter skincare routine.

With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If your skin is on the oilier side, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.

No matter your budget or skin concern, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Dr Dennis Gross and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long.

Best Face Moisturizers for Winter 2022

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Saks Fifth Avenue Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $175 AND UP Shop Now

Best Body Moisturizers for Winter 2022

RELATED CONTENT:

6 TikTok-Approved Winter 2022 Skincare Trends to Try This Season

Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New Body Care Essentials from JLo Beauty

Save On All of City Beauty's Winter Skincare With This Exclusive Code

The 20 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

10 Best Lip Masks for Soft, Kissable Lips All Winter Long

What We’re Shopping From REN Clean Skincare’s Holiday Sale

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale

Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are 30% Off for Winter-Ready Skin

Save 25% On Kiehl’s Best-Selling Skincare During The Holiday Sale