Just as you would transition your wardrobe from summer to fall, adjusting your skincare routine for the changing seasons is a natural shift. For anyone who plans to spend the last days of summer fighting sun damage and sweat-induced breakouts, the change is a welcome one.

Not sure what to add to your updated fall beauty routine? We've pulled together the very best fall skincare products and accompanying items to try in the new season. From exfoliating lactic acid treatments and glow-retaining self-tanners to SPF solutions for all skin types and TikTok-approved lip masks, there are so many fun beauty products and skincare trends that will help to take your fall beauty routine from good to great.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist. Also, test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Below, check out some of our favorite TikTok-approved skincare trends to put your best face forward this fall.

Face Self-Tanners

The end of summer doesn't mean the end of your sun-kissed skin. Instead of damaging your skin with harmful tanning beds or harsh UV rays, you can keep your glow going year-round with a proper self-tanning routine. We've found the best self-tanners formulated specifically for your face — plus, some of them have additional skincare benefits to keep you looking radiant in every season.

Lactic Acid Treatments

A good exfoliant is necessary in any skincare routine, and lactic acid is TikTok's weapon of choice for sloughing off dead skin cells and keeping pores clear and clean. The alpha hydroxy acid can also help diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, making it a great addition for anyone who spent a bit too much time in the sun this summer.

Sunday Riley's wildly popular Good Genes serum is beloved by many celebs, but it's not the only lactic acid treatment worth trying.

Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Ulta Good Molecules Overnight Exfoliating Treatment Formulated with lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this treatment combines the power of AHAs and BHAs for a thorough exfoliation. Be sure to use this product no more than three times a week to prevent irritation. $6 Shop Now

Pimple Patches

If you struggle with acne, you know how tempting it is to pick at your zits until they turn into red, irritated messes that can leave permanent scars. Thankfully, some genius invented hydrocolloid dressing (AKA pimple patches) to keep your pimples clean and covered while promoting an optimum healing environment. The humble hydrocolloid dressing has gotten a major rebrand over the years, and has been spotted on stars like Hailey Bieber Maude Apatow, Florence Pugh, Yara Shahidi and more.

Now the TikTok-approved acne hack comes in fun colors and shapes as well as barely visible sheer versions — allowing you to put makeup over your breakouts without causing further irritation.

Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots Sephora Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots "These are my new favorite acne patches for day time," said one happy reviewer of these salicylic acid patches. "They are SO thin, and the only patches I have that genuinely don't look terrible under makeup. They're very sticky as well which is great and really help heal my breakouts fast." $19 Shop Now

Lip Masks

If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last year, you've probably seen the ultra-trendy Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Brooke Shields and Kaia Gerber have posted about the shea butter and vitamin C-infused treatment. The product is made to be applied at night to hydrate your lips while you sleep, but you can use it as a lip balm during the day for extra hydration.

While good old-fashioned Vaseline and Aquaphor are likely just as effective at hydrating your lips overnight, we can't deny how adorable lip masks are — plus the cute packaging will encourage you to apply more often. Below, we've found overnight lip treatments for every budget.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment Amazon Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment While it's not technically a mask, so many TikTokers swear by this affordable lip treatment from Aquaphor. Leave on overnight and reapply all day for best results. $5 $4 Shop Now

Under Eye Patches

There's something so luxurious about lounging around with under-eye masks. We've seen this trend all over TikTok as well as on our favorite celebs — Selena Gomez, Kristin Bell and Kourtney Kardashian to name a few — and we're obsessed with anything that makes our home feel like a spa.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly treatment or want to go all out with a bougie 24k gold option, this is one of the most fun skincare trends of the season. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge for an extra-soothing cooling effect.

SPF Staples

Just because summer is ending doesn't mean it's time to put away the sunscreen. SPF might not be a cure-all for eliminating fine lines and wrinkles, but it does help to protect the skin from sun damage in the long term. Besides SPF-infused moisturizers and other beauty products, a solid SPF or sunscreen is a must-have in any daily skincare routine for fall and beyond.

