Sunscreen is one of the most essential parts of any skincare routine, and finding a formula that's fun to apply can encourage you to protect your skin every day. Thankfully, we've found what is arguably the most exciting way to put on sunscreen: an SPF 30 mousse disguised as a canned whipped cream.

Since its launch in August 2022, Vacation's Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse has sold out multiple times and driven over 100 million TikTok views. The internet went crazy over this sunscreen inspired by our favorite ice cream topping — and now even Kim Kardashian is "obsessed" with this innovative SPF.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story to rave about her favorite SPF product. "Actually obsessed w this whip sunscreen it's insane," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian via Instagram

Right now, Kim Kardashian's latest sunscreen obsession is on sale at Ulta for under $15.

Beloved for its cheeky packaging inspired by '80s beach culture, Vacation's line of sunscreen and fragrance is all about having fun in the sun. Not only does its whipped sunscreen look adorable, but it also provides UVA and UVB protection for up to 80 minutes with a water-resistant, reef-friendly formula.

Vacation is known for its nostalgic smell, and the whipped sunscreen is no exception: Its award-winning scent is an evocative blend of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra. Plus, you won't have to worry about white casts — it rubs in clear on all skin tones.

