With the summer heat reaching its peak, now is the best time to invest in quality sunscreen — right before Labor Day weekend.

Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's UV rays and UVB rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon for Labor Day.

In search of sunscreens that looks great under makeup? We love Hawaiian Tropic's silky smooth SPF moisturizer that won't clog your pores. For an affordable SPF option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $5. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's body spray for kids makes for speedy skin protection.

Whether you plan to spend Labor Day weekend at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in.

To help you stay protected during the end of this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon sunscreen deals.

The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen

d'Alba Waterfull Essence Cream Amazon d'Alba Waterfull Essence Cream Safeguard your skin against signs of aging by utilizing d'Alba's SPF 50 sun cream, which features natural antioxidant white truffle, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and barrier-restoring aquaxyl. This broad spectrum sunscreen also helps maintain the evenness of your skin tone. $36 $18 Shop Now

The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Amazon BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance. $15 $11 Shop Now

