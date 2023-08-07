The Best Amazon Deals on Sunscreen for Labor Day, Starting at Just $5: Shop Sun Bum, Neutrogena and More
With the summer heat reaching its peak, now is the best time to invest in quality sunscreen — right before Labor Day weekend.
Not only can sunscreen reduce your risk of skin cancer with proper application, but it's also a good bet for preventing wrinkles, dark spots and other signs of aging. With so many options on the market, there's no excuse for not protecting your skin from the sun's UV rays and UVB rays. From mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide to hyaluronic acid-infused formulas and sunscreen for sensitive skin, we've found sunscreen deals for every skin type, budget and lifestyle at Amazon for Labor Day.
In search of sunscreens that looks great under makeup? We love Hawaiian Tropic's silky smooth SPF moisturizer that won't clog your pores. For an affordable SPF option that's still reef-friendly, Amazon's Solimo Sport SPF 50 is on sale for just $5. If you need sunscreen for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Clear Face lotion is a safe choice. And if you're struggling to keep your kids sunburn-free, Sun Bum's body spray for kids makes for speedy skin protection.
Whether you plan to spend Labor Day weekend at the beach, pool or park, you should be applying sunscreen daily if not hourly — which means you'll need quite a few tubes on hand at all times. Like with any change to your skincare routine, it's a good idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before diving in.
To help you stay protected during the end of this summer, we've rounded up the best Amazon sunscreen deals.
The Best Amazon Deals on Face Sunscreen
Made with antioxidant-rich banana, wild rosella and niancinamide, this mineral sunscreen provides lightweight, comfortable sun coverage.
If typical sunscreens tend to break you out, opt for Neutrogena's oil-free, acne-friendly formula.
Elevate the look of your skin tone with a gentle, sheer glow, and provide essential protection for dry skin thanks to this CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen.
Safeguard your skin against signs of aging by utilizing d'Alba's SPF 50 sun cream, which features natural antioxidant white truffle, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and barrier-restoring aquaxyl. This broad spectrum sunscreen also helps maintain the evenness of your skin tone.
An infusion of niancinamide and vitamin C nourish your skin while protecting it from the sun's rays.
Aveeno's hypoallergenic broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 60, formulated with prebiotic oats, provides a weightless and refreshing feel. This sunblock is well-suited for sensitive skin types, including acne-prone skin, as it incorporates carefully selected sunscreen ingredients for optimal protection.
This multitasking product from Sun Bum not only helps provide sun protection to your skin, guarding against sun damage, but also keeps it quenched. Its spray-on formula allows for convenient reapplication over makeup.
The Best Amazon Deals on Body Sunscreen
Not only is this sunscreen waterproof, but it also features an award winning scent that includes notes of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra.
Not only does Hawaiian Tropic's sunscreen smell incredible, but it's also a top choice for protecting against harmful UV rays. This best sunscreen is both moisturizing and oil-free, offering a pleasant and effective sun protection experience.
Protect your skin from the sun's UV rays and UVB rays and the ocean's coral reefs with this sunscreen SPF 50.
Tailored for active days in the sun, this sunblock addresses your sun care needs by offering sweat and water resistance. It's a reliable choice to tackle your skin concerns while enjoying outdoor activities.
Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.
Sun Bum's spray-on sunscreen is quick and easy to apply, so you can get back to your favorite summer activities faster.
Tired of searching for the right sunscreen that offers reliable protection without causing irritation? Try out this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard, which contains zinc oxide and provides efficient UV defense, rubs in easily, and has zero fragrance.
Keep your little one protected with this baby-friendly sunscreen made without harmful chemicals.
