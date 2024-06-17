With summer just days away, your tan may not yet have caught up to the temperatures outside. That's where bronzing drops can help.

Bronzing drops are the versatile product that went viral thanks to Drunk Elephant. The often sold-out Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops have plenty of competition these days, with similar products from Fenty, Glow Recipe, Tarte and more. Bronzing drops can be used as a liquid bronzer or highlight; mixed with your foundation or moisturizer — even just worn on your bare skin to add some glow. Some brands offer one universally flattering shade, while others offer a range for various skin tones.

Bronzing drops are more versatile than you might think. They can even out your skin tone if you don't self-tan your face in fear of breaking out. You can also apply them to your body with a big brush or tanning mit if you forgot to self-tan for a temporary sunkissed look.

In other words, it's official: You need to add bronzing drops to your beauty routine. Below, the best bronzing drops to perfect your summer glow. All have slightly different features and price points, so find the right match for you ahead.

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Sephora Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason — they double as skin care. The brand says the peptide-infused serum boosts skin’s elasticity and supports healthy barrier function. Mix these drops with your moisturizer for a bronzy base. $38 Shop Now

Saltyface Liquid Bronzer Saltyface Saltyface Liquid Bronzer Use this liquid bronzer as a contour or all over for a bronzy look. You can even mix it with your SPF and go. $36 Shop Now

