The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long: Shop Rare Beauty, Patrick Ta and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
bronzer
Getty

Sunkissed, lit-from-within skin is at the top of our list for summer, and finding a good bronzer is a surefire way to keep you glowing all season long.

Whether you prefer dewy creams or pressed powders, bronzer is one of the best ways to give your skin some healthy color without risking sun damage — aside from self-tanner. But with so many formulas on the market, deciding which option is best for you can be tough. 

Unlike a cool-toned contour, the goal of bronzer is to add warmth to your complexion. Naturally, you'll want to look for products with a warmer undertone for skin that looks like you've spent all day sunbathing — even if you've spent your summer cooped up indoors. And like with any face product, you'll want to consider your skin type when choosing a bronzer: those with drier skin should opt for cream formulas, while powder formulas suit oilier complexions. 

For a truly sunlit glow, you can't forget to bronze your body, too. TikTok is currently obsessed with Patrick Ta's sold-out Major Glow Body Oil, and we've found similar formulas at even better price points.

No matter your skin type, tone or budget, we've found the best bronzers for radiant skin all summer long. From Sofia Richie's shockingly affordable powder to the French pharmacy secret for gleaming arms and legs, shop our favorite face and body bronzers for summer 2023.

Best Face Bronzers for 2023

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
Amazon
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Celebs such as Sofia Richie swear by this affordable bronzer with a subtle, shimmery finish. 

$16$10
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer
Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer

We love Fenty Beauty's bronzer for its wide range of shades and transfer-resistant finish.

$35
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Sephora
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks

Create a sunkissed glow in seconds using Rare Beauty's creamy bronzing stick.

$26
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer
Sephora
Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer

Not only does this bronzer smell like dessert, but it's also one of Sephora's best-selling bronzers for its buildable application.

$35
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Soft Matte Longwear Bronzer
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Soft Matte Longwear Bronzer
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Soft Matte Longwear Bronzer

Your glow will withstand the summer heat with L'Oreal's long-wearing, sweat-proof bronzer, available in eight shades.

$16$10
Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Amazon
Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

Tower 28's cream bronzer is packed with light-reflecting pigments for illuminated cheeks.

$20
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Made for Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Made for Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette
Sephora
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Made for Shade Bronze & Sculpt Trio Palette

This multitasking cheek palette has enough shades to bronze and contour your face.

$38
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick
Ulta
Pixi On-the-Glow Bronze Tinted Moisture Stick

"I absolutely love this product," wrote one happy reviewer. "I bought it without knowing anything about it and the risk paid off. I have light/light-med skin tone and the shade of this stick is PERFECT. It's like a bronzer, blush and highlight in one sweep."

$18
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer
Sephora
Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

An infusion of colloidal oatmeal, grapeseed oil and elderberry extract moisturize and brighten your skin while providing a warm glow.

$32
Essence Sun Club Luminous Bronzing Powder
Essence Sun Club Luminous Bronzing Powder
Ulta
Essence Sun Club Luminous Bronzing Powder

For just $5, Essence's top-rated satin-finish bronzer is a steal — plus, it smells like coconuts.

$5

Best Body Bronzers for 2023

PATRICK TA Major Glow Body Oil
PATRICK TA Major Glow Body Oil
Sephora
PATRICK TA Major Glow Body Oil

TikTok is absolutely obsessed with this shimmering body bronzer from Patrick Ta, so there's no wonder why it's almost always sold out.

$58
Nuxe Huile 'Prodigieuse Or' Multi Usage Dry Oil
Nuxe Huile 'Prodigieuse Or' Multi Usage Dry Oil
Amazon
Nuxe Huile 'Prodigieuse Or' Multi Usage Dry Oil

This French pharmacy staple provides a gorgeous satin finish that never feels greasy thanks to its dry oil formula.

$67$33
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
Amazon
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil

Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, this affordable body bronzer is made with ethically sourced mica for a subtle shimmer.

$10
Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil SPF 20
Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil SPF 20
Ulta
Pacifica Sea & C Glow Bronzing Oil SPF 20

Pacifica's body glow bronzer doubles as sun protection with SPF 20 coverage.

$16
Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil
Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil
Amazon
Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil

Antioxidant-rich argan oil and sesame oil nourish your skin for a healthy glow.

$48

