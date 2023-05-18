Sunkissed, lit-from-within skin is at the top of our list for summer, and finding a good bronzer is a surefire way to keep you glowing all season long.

Whether you prefer dewy creams or pressed powders, bronzer is one of the best ways to give your skin some healthy color without risking sun damage — aside from self-tanner. But with so many formulas on the market, deciding which option is best for you can be tough.

Unlike a cool-toned contour, the goal of bronzer is to add warmth to your complexion. Naturally, you'll want to look for products with a warmer undertone for skin that looks like you've spent all day sunbathing — even if you've spent your summer cooped up indoors. And like with any face product, you'll want to consider your skin type when choosing a bronzer: those with drier skin should opt for cream formulas, while powder formulas suit oilier complexions.

For a truly sunlit glow, you can't forget to bronze your body, too. TikTok is currently obsessed with Patrick Ta's sold-out Major Glow Body Oil, and we've found similar formulas at even better price points.

No matter your skin type, tone or budget, we've found the best bronzers for radiant skin all summer long. From Sofia Richie's shockingly affordable powder to the French pharmacy secret for gleaming arms and legs, shop our favorite face and body bronzers for summer 2023.

Best Face Bronzers for 2023

Best Body Bronzers for 2023

