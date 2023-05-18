The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long: Shop Rare Beauty, Patrick Ta and More
Sunkissed, lit-from-within skin is at the top of our list for summer, and finding a good bronzer is a surefire way to keep you glowing all season long.
Whether you prefer dewy creams or pressed powders, bronzer is one of the best ways to give your skin some healthy color without risking sun damage — aside from self-tanner. But with so many formulas on the market, deciding which option is best for you can be tough.
Unlike a cool-toned contour, the goal of bronzer is to add warmth to your complexion. Naturally, you'll want to look for products with a warmer undertone for skin that looks like you've spent all day sunbathing — even if you've spent your summer cooped up indoors. And like with any face product, you'll want to consider your skin type when choosing a bronzer: those with drier skin should opt for cream formulas, while powder formulas suit oilier complexions.
For a truly sunlit glow, you can't forget to bronze your body, too. TikTok is currently obsessed with Patrick Ta's sold-out Major Glow Body Oil, and we've found similar formulas at even better price points.
No matter your skin type, tone or budget, we've found the best bronzers for radiant skin all summer long. From Sofia Richie's shockingly affordable powder to the French pharmacy secret for gleaming arms and legs, shop our favorite face and body bronzers for summer 2023.
Best Face Bronzers for 2023
Celebs such as Sofia Richie swear by this affordable bronzer with a subtle, shimmery finish.
We love Fenty Beauty's bronzer for its wide range of shades and transfer-resistant finish.
Create a sunkissed glow in seconds using Rare Beauty's creamy bronzing stick.
Not only does this bronzer smell like dessert, but it's also one of Sephora's best-selling bronzers for its buildable application.
Your glow will withstand the summer heat with L'Oreal's long-wearing, sweat-proof bronzer, available in eight shades.
Tower 28's cream bronzer is packed with light-reflecting pigments for illuminated cheeks.
This multitasking cheek palette has enough shades to bronze and contour your face.
"I absolutely love this product," wrote one happy reviewer. "I bought it without knowing anything about it and the risk paid off. I have light/light-med skin tone and the shade of this stick is PERFECT. It's like a bronzer, blush and highlight in one sweep."
An infusion of colloidal oatmeal, grapeseed oil and elderberry extract moisturize and brighten your skin while providing a warm glow.
For just $5, Essence's top-rated satin-finish bronzer is a steal — plus, it smells like coconuts.
Best Body Bronzers for 2023
TikTok is absolutely obsessed with this shimmering body bronzer from Patrick Ta, so there's no wonder why it's almost always sold out.
This French pharmacy staple provides a gorgeous satin finish that never feels greasy thanks to its dry oil formula.
Created with melanin-rich skin in mind, this affordable body bronzer is made with ethically sourced mica for a subtle shimmer.
Pacifica's body glow bronzer doubles as sun protection with SPF 20 coverage.
Antioxidant-rich argan oil and sesame oil nourish your skin for a healthy glow.
