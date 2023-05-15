Shopping

Supergoop's Best Skincare with SPF and Sunscreen Is 20% Off Just in Time for Summer

By Lauren Gruber
Sunscreen is important to wear year-round, especially on sunshine-heavy holidays like Memorial Day. Even if you're not planning to lay out on the beach, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, the Supergoop! Friends and Family Sale is here and offering 20% off sitewide with the code SPF20 at checkout. 

Now through Tuesday, May 16, all of Supergoop's bestselling products such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Screen, and PLAY Everyday Lotion are on sale. A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for making sunscreen products for all ages, skin types and skin tones that don't feel like a chore to apply.

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available until tomorrow, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF essentials while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below. Be sure to also check out all the best beauty sales happening right now to save on your entire skincare routine. 

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Supergoop!
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

This SPF-enriched moisturizer keeps your skin nourished and protected from the sun, which will keep your complexion looking healthier for longer.

$44$35
WITH CODE SPF20
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop!
Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50

A daily sunscreen with a light, watery consistency that feels cooling on the skin. 

$34$27
WITH CODE SPF20
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
Supergoop! SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen
Supergoop!
SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen

Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, this Supergoop sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free.

$38$30
WITH CODE SPF20
Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30
Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30
Supergoop
Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30

Keep dry, chapped lips at bay with a sheer SPF-infused lip balm.

$22$18
WITH CODE SPF20
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
CC Screen
Supergoop!
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50

Treat your skin with this tinted moisturizing formula that gives you some coverage while protecting your skin from UV rays. Available in 15 shades. 

$44$35
WITH CODE SPF20
Glow Oil SPF 50
Supergoop! SPF 50 Glow Oil
Supergoop!
Glow Oil SPF 50

Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. 

$38$30
WITH CODE SPF20
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Supergoop!
Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays.

$34$27
WITH CODE SPF20
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40
Supergoop!
Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5.

$38$30
WITH CODE SPF20
Shimmershade SPF 30
Shimmershade SPF 30
Supergoop!
Shimmershade SPF 30

That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. 

$24$19
WITH CODE SPF20
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50
Supergoop!
Glow Stick SPF 50

This portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick is perfect for those always on-the-go.

$25$21
WITH CODE SPF20

