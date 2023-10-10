We've scoured Amazon's skincare selection to find the best deals on anti-aging products.
Between hyaluronic acid serums, rejuvenating moisturizers, wrinkle-smoothing devices, exfoliating cleansers and more, anti-aging skincare can rack up some serious bills — which is why it's important to take advantage of deals on your favorite products. Right now, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is offering major sales on all things skincare through October 11, and we've found the best products to shop.
Shop Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
You can score Prime Day deals on many luxury skincare brands and celebrity-loved products by shopping on Amazon. Stock up on everything from Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate cleanser and Sunday Riley's C.E.O. vitamin C oil to Laneige's Water Bank serum and L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer, all without paying full price.
Sunscreen is by far the best anti-aging skincare money can buy. Thankfully, Amazon also has deals on a variety of formulas: tried and true Neutrogena, trendy COOLA, an innovative SPF facial spray from Sun Bum and so much more.
Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying or combining new products. Also, be sure to test new products on a small patch of skin first.
Below, shop the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare.
October Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Take 30% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost your skin's firmness.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.
L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Formulated with three top anti-aging ingredients — Pro-Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C — this retinol face cream gives your skin a daily dose of hydration.
Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum
Luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo's anti-aging First Care serum claims to boost hydration, firmness, radiance and clarity with lotus, while lily, peony and more.
Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream
Murad's anti-aging face wash claims to rejuvenate and rebalance with lactic acid, peptides and antioxidants.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.
Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
This wrinkle cream from Dr. Dennis Gross claims to restore the skin's barrier, boost hydration and reduce the look of wrinkles with a powerful blend if retinol and ferulic acid.
belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
For a burst of hydration, belif's Aqua Bomb sunscreen is white cast-free with a weightless feel.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid.
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Stock up on anti-aging mineral sunscreen that can be worn alone or under makeup.
