The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Now: Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 1:19 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

We've scoured Amazon's skincare selection to find the best deals on anti-aging products.

Between hyaluronic acid serums, rejuvenating moisturizers, wrinkle-smoothing devices, exfoliating cleansers and more, anti-aging skincare can rack up some serious bills — which is why it's important to take advantage of deals on your favorite products. Right now, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is offering major sales on all things skincare through October 11, and we've found the best products to shop.

Shop Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

You can score Prime Day deals on many luxury skincare brands and celebrity-loved products by shopping on Amazon. Stock up on everything from Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate cleanser and Sunday Riley's C.E.O. vitamin C oil to Laneige's Water Bank serum and L'Oreal's Revitalift moisturizer, all without paying full price.

Sunscreen is by far the best anti-aging skincare money can buy. Thankfully, Amazon also has deals on a variety of formulas: tried and true Neutrogena, trendy COOLA, an innovative SPF facial spray from Sun Bum and so much more.

Like with any changes to your healthcare or skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult your doctor or dermatologist before trying or combining new products. Also, be sure to test new products on a small patch of skin first.

Below, shop the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on anti-aging skincare.

October Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Amazon

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer that claims to provide deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream
Amazon

Kate Somerville Age Arrest Anti-Wrinkle Cream

Take 30% off this anti-aging cream that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and boost your skin's firmness.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

The celeb-approved Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil absorbs into the skin with advanced vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil. This formula is made to brighten, hydrate and make your skin glow, as stated by the brand. 

$80 $56

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $14

Shop Now

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion
Amazon

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion

The luxe texture of K-beauty brand innisfree's SPF 30 sunscreen will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, its hydrating formula looks great under makeup.

$16 $11

Shop Now

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Amazon

L’Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Formulated with three top anti-aging ingredients — Pro-Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C — this retinol face cream gives your skin a daily dose of hydration.

$28 $19

Shop Now

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum
Amazon

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Luxury Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo's anti-aging First Care serum claims to boost hydration, firmness, radiance and clarity with lotus, while lily, peony and more.

$89 $62

Shop Now

Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream

Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream
Amazon

Murad Resurgence Renewing Cleansing Cream

Murad's anti-aging face wash claims to rejuvenate and rebalance with lactic acid, peptides and antioxidants.

$42 $32

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $15

Shop Now

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Amazon

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Kristen Bell, Kaley Cuoco and Kourtney Kardashian have all used these sleek, hydro gel patches which work to "firm and tone," — according to the retailer.

$34 $24

Shop Now

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream
Amazon

Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Intense Wrinkle Cream

This wrinkle cream from Dr. Dennis Gross claims to restore the skin's barrier, boost hydration and reduce the look of wrinkles with a powerful blend if retinol and ferulic acid.

$77 $62

Shop Now

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Amazon

belif Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50

For a burst of hydration, belif's Aqua Bomb sunscreen is white cast-free with a weightless feel.

$38 $27

Shop Now

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil

This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays. 

$41 $15

Shop Now

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Amazon

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid. 

$98 $55

Shop Now

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Amazon

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Stock up on anti-aging mineral sunscreen that can be worn alone or under makeup.

$68 $48

Shop Now

