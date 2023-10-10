Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day October 2023 Deals on Leggings: TikTok-Favorites and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Getty
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 4:50 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Shop and save on the leggings everyone on TikTok is raving about during Amazon October Prime Day.

TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Amazon October Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers love the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer.

Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings because they currently have a deep discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.

$23 $16

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $18

Shop Now

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt-lifting effect. Shoppers began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $15 thanks to Prime Day October 2023.

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these sculpting leggings. 

$19 $15

Shop Now

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.

Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Legging Deals

Below, we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including leggings that rival lululemon's and the famous TikTok leggings.

Best October Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals 2023

Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings

Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Amazon

Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings

These super-light Under Armour leggings wick sweat and dry fast so you can wear them all season long.

$50 $21

Shop Now

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People with great customer reviews have pockets for your essentials and come in numerous colors. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants

IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
Amazon

IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants

Add these leggings to the rotation to stay comfortable all season long. 

$24 $20

Shop Now

adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings

adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
Amazon

adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings

These classic adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. Plus, they are 39% off right now. 

$40 $23

Shop Now

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Amazon

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.

$47 $33

Shop Now

Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Give the black yoga pants a break and switch it up with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.

$24 $20

Shop Now

Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets

Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets

If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.

$36 $19

Shop Now

Poshdivah Maternity Leggings

Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Amazon

Poshdivah Maternity Leggings

Maternity leggings give your belly the support it needs without excessive pressure.

$26 $21

Shop Now

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Amazon

Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

$36 $21

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Murad Skincare Favorites During Amazon's October Prime Day

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save On the Shark FlexStyle and SpeedStyle During October Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

Sales & Deals

The Best Prime Day Theragun Deals: Save Up to 30% on Massage Guns

The Best October Prime Day Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Phones and More

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Phones and More

The 2nd Gen AirPods Are at An All-Time Low Price for October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The 2nd Gen AirPods Are at An All-Time Low Price for October Prime Day

The 45 Best October Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best October Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Has Competition from These Beauty Brands

Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tools Ahead of Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Celeb-Approved T3 Hair Tools Ahead of Prime Day

Tags: