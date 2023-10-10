Shop and save on the leggings everyone on TikTok is raving about during Amazon October Prime Day.
TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Amazon October Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers love the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer.
Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings because they currently have a deep discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt-lifting effect. Shoppers began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $15 thanks to Prime Day October 2023.
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Look cute for your next workout in these sculpting leggings.
A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple.
Shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Legging Deals
Below, we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including leggings that rival lululemon's and the famous TikTok leggings.
Best October Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals 2023
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
These super-light Under Armour leggings wick sweat and dry fast so you can wear them all season long.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People with great customer reviews have pockets for your essentials and come in numerous colors.
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots.
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
Add these leggings to the rotation to stay comfortable all season long.
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
These classic adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. Plus, they are 39% off right now.
Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Give the black yoga pants a break and switch it up with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.
Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets
If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Maternity leggings give your belly the support it needs without excessive pressure.
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
