If you’re looking for the best deals on T3's most coveted styling devices, right now is the time to shop and save. The T3 Micro Flash Sale is live with can't-miss discounts on top-rated hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

Until Thursday, September 12, T3's premium hair tools are on sale for just $99. From highly effective blow dry brushes and hair dryers to celeb-loved curling irons and flat irons, you can score huge savings on hair styling essentials with the code FLASH at checkout.

Shop the T3 Micro Sale

T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of Zendaya, Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. Zendaya's 2024 Oscars hairstyle was created using T3 Hot Rollers Luxe, which deliver long-lasting style to all hair types.

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your hair care collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around often. Ahead, level up your styling routines and shop the best deals on T3 hair tools.

Best T3 Hair Tool Deals

T3 Smooth ID T3 Micro T3 Smooth ID Featuring first-of-its-kind heat personalization, T3 Smooth ID shields your hair from excess heat exposure. It intelligently adjusts to your unique profile, for heat that’s tailored to your one-of-a-kind hair. $249 $99 With code FLASH Shop Now

T3 Curl ID T3 Micro T3 Curl ID T3's game-changing curling iron uses advanced technology to simplify your styling experience, eliminate guesswork, and minimize damage. It intelligently adjusts heat to your unique profile, based on your hair texture, color and chemical treatments. $249 $99 With code FLASH Shop Now

T3 Featherweight Compact T3 Micro T3 Featherweight Compact Save big on a travel hair dryer that packs full-size power and features into a smaller, lightweight body. $150 $99 With code FLASH Shop Now

T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer T3 Micro T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer Designed with three heat and two speed settings to ensure the right heat and speed combination for every hair type, this hair dryer is the perfect travel companion. $150 $99 With code FLASH Shop Now

T3 Singlepass Wave T3 Micro T3 Singlepass Wave Create beachy, frizz-free waves with this "one and done" curling wand. A custom-blend ceramic barrel ensures a smooth glide, for soft, healthy-looking waves. $170 $99 With code FLASH Shop Now

