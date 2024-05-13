Whether seeking a tight curl or voluminous waves, there are easy hacks to get your dream style.
Heat-damaged hair loses shine and silkiness, making it a never-ending battle between achieving voluminous tresses or preserving hair health. Enter a whole new generation of hair tools, stylers and products meant to amp up curls or create them without raising the temperature. Heatless curlers and products take center stage as we go into a season of beach waves and low-maintenance styling days.
Whether you have natural curls lacking definition or straight hair seeking extra oomph, there are options to get your max styling waves and curls sans scorching heat (and the resulting damage). Some may be better suited for creating tight curls, while others are perfect for gentle waves. The proper prep and products will help seal the deal on your new 'do. Read on to find your new favorites for any head.
Get ready for glamour with the below styling products and tools, starting at just $5.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap - 2Pack
Start with the correct prep by removing excess moisture from your hair with a super absorbent towel before adding styling products.
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer
After applying this botanical-scented lotion, gently crunch hair to define curls, then air-dry for best results.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set - Sunset Tie Dye
This set from Kitsch has everything you need to get soft curls without heat. "I was a little skeptical about trying this products but the results really surprised me. Loved how my hair looks," according to one happy review.
Conair Foam Hair Rollers
These classic soft foam rollers have built-in clips and are said to be comfortable enough to sleep in. One cheerful review states "I couldn’t believe how great my hair looked! Beautiful soft and shiny big curls! I liked it better than blowing and curling- and it’s so much healthier for my hair."
Oribe Hair Alchemy Heatless Hair Styling Balm
A hair styling product made to use without heat will help keep your hair bouncy. Long-lasting curls are a cinch with the right products! One review gushes, "It is a great way to make your curls stay put despite humidity."
Wobe 24-Piece No-Bend Hair Clips
Try your hand at pin curls or finger waves with a little help from soft clips that hold your style in place until your coiffure is dry. Check YouTube if you need any how-to help!
Hryyds Upgraded Heatless Hair Curler, Velvet Heatless Curls Headband
The video reviews are so impressive of this headband curler that is much simpler to use than one might suspect.
Besseek Hair Rollers, 12-Pack Self-Grip Salon Hairdressing Curlers
If you prefer a velcro-style roller that requires no clip, these colorful sets are perfect. Choose from small to jumbo for your preferred curl size.
Conair Satin Heatless Curls Set
This heat-free satin headband is a set-it-and-forget-it way to get curls and waves without frizz or damage.
Aussie 2nd Day Curl Activator
Keep the curl party going with a second-day activator to refresh and restyle.
Zilampu No-Heat Curling Rod Headband
This no-heat curling rod set is nearly goof-proof and provides healthy, voluminous waves while being more comfortable than rollers to sleep on. The reviews are packed with pleased former skeptics, saying things like, "I’ll be darn if this thing doesn’t work."
