Heat-damaged hair loses shine and silkiness, making it a never-ending battle between achieving voluminous tresses or preserving hair health. Enter a whole new generation of hair tools, stylers and products meant to amp up curls or create them without raising the temperature. Heatless curlers and products take center stage as we go into a season of beach waves and low-maintenance styling days.

Whether you have natural curls lacking definition or straight hair seeking extra oomph, there are options to get your max styling waves and curls sans scorching heat (and the resulting damage). Some may be better suited for creating tight curls, while others are perfect for gentle waves. The proper prep and products will help seal the deal on your new 'do. Read on to find your new favorites for any head.

Get ready for glamour with the below styling products and tools, starting at just $5.

Conair Foam Hair Rollers Conair Conair Foam Hair Rollers These classic soft foam rollers have built-in clips and are said to be comfortable enough to sleep in. One cheerful review states "I couldn’t believe how great my hair looked! Beautiful soft and shiny big curls! I liked it better than blowing and curling- and it’s so much healthier for my hair." $9 Shop Now

Zilampu No-Heat Curling Rod Headband Zilampu Zilampu No-Heat Curling Rod Headband This no-heat curling rod set is nearly goof-proof and provides healthy, voluminous waves while being more comfortable than rollers to sleep on. The reviews are packed with pleased former skeptics, saying things like, "I’ll be darn if this thing doesn’t work." $10 $8 Shop Now

