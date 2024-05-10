Many of us probably don’t spend too much time thinking about which razors we use until we get unfortunate nicks, ingrown hairs and razor burn. Taking a bit of time to pick the right razor for you can improve the whole experience, making it less of a hairy ordeal. Whether searching for a disposable razor, an eco-conscious reusable razor or if you are just looking for that perfect silky smooth shave, you’ve come to the right place.

Below are different types of razors that are top-rated according to reviews. If you have sensitive skin, need a bikini-area refresh or prefer a safety razor, we’ve got you covered. Based on thousands of reviews, these are a cut above the rest.

With the warm weather season coming on fast, you'll want to shop these now before you're stuck in long pants in 85-degree weather. Shop mainstays like Schick and Bic, but also check out which up-and-coming brands have smooth-legged fans singing praises. Shopping online means getting a variety of choices but typically the best prices, too.

Best Disposable Razors

The close shave you can get with one pass of four ultra-thin blades is impressive, but the compact pivoting head means the razor won’t skip areas either. This Schick style has a conditioning strip that enhances the silky feeling, garnering tons of positive feedback from fans.

A traditional two-blade razor that’s lightweight and has a snap-on cover for easy travel, this Bic razor has rave reviews. One user said, “These are the only razors that I use they do not cause any irritation, and they work perfectly. Also, this is a great value.”

Best Razors for Sensitive Skin

In over 4,000 reviews, the Gillette Venus disposable razors get a lot of love, calling them the best razors available. With three blades, these razors also feature a lubricated strip for easy gliding on the skin. The brand says they are durable enough to last up to one month, which is impressive for a disposable razor.

Bic Soleil women's disposable razors have an aloe vera and vitamin E lubricating strip to help protect your skin as you shave. Reviews call them "fantastic quality" but mention their husbands keep stealing them.

Best Reusable Razors

Billie razors have a non-slip ergonomic handle and magnetic holder that is a fan-favorite for convenience. This pack comes with four refill razor heads. "The blades are great and last for a very long time," according to one reviewer.

According to the brand, this zero-plastic razor minimizes ingrown hairs, skin irritations and razor burn frequently experienced with plastic cartridge razors while getting a smooth, clean shave. Reviews confirm it is the best razor for women, with one customer saying, "This razor is amazing! I have never had such a close shave before."

Vikings Blade Safety Razor for Women Amazon/Vikings Blade Vikings Blade Safety Razor for Women "The shave is SO smooth and comfortable, the handle has great grip, and I love the way it opens for new blades" says one of the many happy customers. The nice thing about a zero-plastic razor is that it can spare the earth and it will last a long time. You can also grab a stylish razor stand for it.

$17 Shop Now

The Schick Quattro has four very thin blades and a conditioning strip. The pivoting head glides along the curves of your body and it's easy to grip. One review says it's the "best shaving razor for women."

Best Razors for Bikini Area

This Schick double-ended razor and waterproof bikini trimmer is the ultimate convenience. One side shaves, the other trims. Fans swear they'll never buy another. One raved, "I am never going to buy a different brand of shaver. Ever. Works as intended, and has never cut me."

In places where you especially prefer not to get a nick or razor burn, it's nice to have one specially designed for delicate bits. Among glowing reviews, one woman says, "I have always struggled with razor burn after shaving, especially in sensitive areas, and this razor works great!"

Best Razors for Dermaplaning

Whether you have unwanted facial hair, like to sculpt your brows or prefer to get rid of peach fuzz all over, dermaplaning is a great secret weapon. One woman says that she "uses it to shave away all my peach fuzz and it makes my skin feel so much smoother after."

These have a non-slip grip to make them easier to use and micro-guards that help protect your skin.

Nylea Eyebrow Razor Trimmer Amazon Nylea Eyebrow Razor Trimmer Among the very happy customers, one person says, "I feel like these are easier to use than others. The shape makes it easier to maneuver around smaller areas." With over 16,000 favorable reviews, it sounds like the are pretty great. $8 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: