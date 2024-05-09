A fresh tan this summer is most certainly hot, and Paris Hilton is here to help you achieve her enviable tan with her all-new collab with Tan-Luxe. The entrepreneur has teamed up with the self-tan skincare brand to create The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist. As its name implies, there is some futuristic tanning technology at play here.

Hilton's new self-tanner has already sold out once, but you're in luck, because it's now back in stock at Ulta. Say goodbye to spray-tan BO with this tanner's cassis, violet and white leather Pink Sands scent by the woman behind a multi-million dollar fragrance business. This tan develops in as little as an hour and has skin care benefits. It claims to hydrate, improve elasticity and soothe.

Hilton recently joked that she didn't take her newborn daughter London's complexion into account when getting her latest Tan-Luxe tan, posing with her on Instagram.

"Usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn't thinking about you!" she said while holding her daughter. "You're so pale. You've never been in the sun."

Next she joked, "I can't spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding," in the viral video.

Snag Hilton's new The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist below for a streak-free summer tan before it sells out again.