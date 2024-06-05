Achieve radiant glow with the best self-tanners from top brands like Isle of Paradise, St. Tropez, L'Oreal, Jergens and more.
This summer, you don't have to travel to a beach or lay by the pool to achieve a sun-kissed complexion. Self-tanners can give you a year-round glow without harmful UV exposure or a painful sunburn.
Whether you prefer a subtle bronze or a deep, rich tan, achieving that perfect sunless radiance doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Still, this can be challenging when you're looking for a streak-free application and a natural-looking color. A great tan is all about glowing, healthy-looking skin, not orange and brown splotches that rub off on your sheets, after all.
The best self-tanning products range from sprays and mists to lotions for both your face and body. The beauty of self-tanners is that you can cultivate your tan at your own pace — some provide a gradual, buildable tan over time, while others ensure a quick and easy application for instant results.
With all the options out there, settling on the self-tanner that’s right for you can be a headache. That's why we've curated a list of some of the top choices, including lightweight mousses from St. Tropez, hydrating lotions from Jergens and quick-drying sprays from Neutrogena to ensure your tan looks flawless.
When choosing the right self-tanner for you, it’s best to separate the face and body because the skin has different needs. Accessories like the Tarte Application Mitt can help with the application process. Remember, when it comes to applying self-tanner, it's essential to moisturize dry areas like the knees and elbows first.
Keep reading to get a streak-free, moisturized and sun-kissed glow this summer. We've selected our favorite self-tanners for the perfect glow year-round.
Best Self-Tanners Overall
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Mist
Well-loved tanning line St Tropez's Self Tan Classic Mist is indeed a classic product for achieving a natural glow. It's lightweight, oil-free and goes on evenly. Give it up to eight hours to develop into the right-for-you shade.
Clarins Self Tanning Instant Gel
Clarins' Self Tanning Instant Gel is a mistake-proof self-tanning gel for your face and body. With ingredients like aloe vera, you can keep your skin hydrated while you wait for the gradual sun-kissed glow to kick in. The gradual build makes this the perfect all-over self tanner for your body and face.
B.tan Love at First Tan
Develop a deeper tan in the span of one hour with this easy-to-use, user-friendly tanning mouse (which comes with a tan mitt) from B.tan. And since this product has a violet hue, it'll balance out the orange tones for a more realistic finish.
Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion
This sunless tanner is a budget-friendly formula that gradually gives you an even bronzed look within three days (as long as you apply a light and even amount every day during those three days). Plus, the Jergens Natural Glow 3-Day Self Tanner Lotion contains moisturizing ingredients, like vitamin E, to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated.
Vita Liberata Fabulous Gradual Tanning Lotion
This gradual tanning lotion is formulated with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract to moisturize the skin.
Best Sunless Tanners of 2024
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse
This fast-working mousse delivers results you can see in an hour, with deeper hues the more product that you use. It's simple to use and works perfectly for even deeper tans.
L'Oréal Paris Self-Tanning Water Mousse
Can't wait for a tan? Watch one instantly develop as you smooth on this coconut water-infused mousse with vitamin E. It goes on invisible and doesn't transfer, leaving you with results in 4-8 hours.
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse
Get glowing and fight the signs of aging with this self-tanning foam. It relies on antioxidants, coconut oil, and vitamin A mango butter to fight crepey skin and cellulite while depositing a believable color that develops into a bronze in just two hours.
b.tan Disco Candy Tan Self Tanner
This candy-scented self-tanner is all about the presentation, from its colorful bottle to its 1-hour wait for a flawless tan. Apply via tanning mitt and just wait for the glow to appear. Double coats left on for four hours can leave you with an even darker look.
Tanologist Express Self Tan Water
Spray on this tan mist in an even coat around your body for a reliable finish that develops in 4-6 hours. You don't need to rinse, and the mist's pink grapefruit, goji berry, and juniper go to work on making your skin softer, brighter, and more hydrated while the tan comes on.
Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner
This golden tanner is made from 100% vegetarian ingredients and goes on smooth like a body butter. Shea butter, orange peel, and almond oils make it conditioning, and its non-streaking, buildable color starts to come on in three hours.
Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray
Apply this micro-mist all over for a medium tan with a fresh scent that couldn't be easier to reach every part of your body. The can sprays at any angle, and the mist dries in just five minutes. After a short wait, your tan will develop. It even calms skin with added witch hazel.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face
Skincare meets sunshine with these towelettes. Use them on your face to get all the benefits of an exfoliating peel with a tan face that can match the rest of your body. They'll give you a subtle, glowing tint while conditioning your skin in about an hour.
Bro Glo
Yes, this self-tanner is marketed towards men, in case that makes you feel more comfortable getting your tan on. This body tanner for the boys comes out as a mousse.
Best Self-Tanners for Face
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
This ultra-hydrating spray tan goes on green to color-correct red tones in your skin for the perfect golden glow. Made with plant-based materials like chia seed, avocado oil and grapefruit, the drops are a more natural way to glow in just a few hours without a strong scent or streaks.
Tan Luxe The Face Illuminating Self Tan Drops
The Tan Luxe Illuminating Self Tan Drops are perfect for giving your face and neck a dewy, glittery summer glow. This self tan formula is also hydrating, cruelty-free and ideal for every skin type (including sensitive skin). Since the formula is hydrating, it helps prevent uneven texture and overall streakiness.
Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster For Face
The Clarins Golden Glow Booster for Face is a great buildable formula. Add a few drops to your moisturizer of choice, then apply it to your face for a gradual glowy look. Plus, this Clarins self-tanning product contains aloe vera extract and glycerin to keep your face extra hydrated.
Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer
The Jergens Natural Glow Self Tanner Face Moisturizer will give you a natural-looking facial tan within a week. Plus, it includes broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection to keep your skin glowing and hydrated.
Best Self-Tanners for Sensitive Skin
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
Use this organic lotion to welcome a gorgeous bronzed look on both the face and body. It applies clear and begins to develop in about two hours.
Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum
Look tan and feel hydrated with this body treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine and antioxidant-rich superfoods. Apply up to six pumps of the Tan Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum per body area, then massage into your skin with circular motions.
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist
Coola Sunless Tan Body Dry Oil Mist is a self-tanner leaves zero mess and is streak-free. This body mist is organic and smells lovely like piña colada. This product allows you to stay tan for three days, so it is short-acting yet looks lovely instantly.
Best Self-Tanners for a Deep Tan
Bali Body Self-Tanning Mousse
The Bali Body Self Tanning Mousse has a lightweight formula that creates a natural-looking fake tan. It's perfect for anyone who wants to add a deeper bronzed glow to their skin. This formula also contains anti-aging ingredients, like coffee seed extract and pomegranate extract.
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops for Face
Your sunless tan isn't complete without giving your face and neck a touch of bronze. The L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self Tan Drops will mix seamlessly into your daily moisturizer for a gradual glowy, bronzed look.
Isle of Paradise Dark Self Tanning Drops for Face & Body
Get a deeper all-over tan with the Isle of Paradise Dark Self Tanning Drops. These color-correcting tanning drops build a gradual sun-kissed glow. And how many drops you use determines how deep your tan will be.
Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam
This self-tanning foam is lightweight, fluffy, and goes on like a lotion with an included mitt. It's enriched with added aloe vera and coconut to give you a natural glow in just an hour, with a streak-free tan that'll stick around.
St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse
The St. Tropez Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse is a full-coverage self-tanner that also helps treat skin dullness and uneven skin texture. Plus, this ultra-hydrating formula dries quickly, so you can keep up with all your adventures.
