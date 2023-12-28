Target skin concerns while relaxing and unwinding with the best face masks to add to your beauty routine.
Whether it's a cream, clay, gel or charcoal, face masks are known for offering well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown, which is especially helpful as winter weather can wreak havoc on our skin.
Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, but finding that perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day can be tricky. We've scoured Amazon in search of best-selling face masks that reviewers just can't get enough of.
Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.
Here are some top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now — all available on Amazon with a rating of 4.5 stars or more.
Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque
Dermalogica's Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque, which is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars, helps restore damaged skin with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, algae extract and botanicals.
Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask
Farmacy's Honey Potion Plus Face Mask uses honey and royal jelly to help soothe and hydrate skin. One happy reviewer said, "This was my first time using this mask. It was easy to open, easy to rub on and easy to wipe off. My skin has an instant glow from this mask. Now I want to try this entire line."
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, is an all-natural charcoal mask formulated to help cleanse the skin and gently exfoliate.
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial
Drunk Elephant's cult-favorite Babyfacial mask uses matcha tea, milk thistle and apple to help exfoliate, brighten and smooth skin. "Would love to get a professional facial every month but this is the next best thing. Leaves your skin so soft and doesn’t dry it out. I’ve only used it a couple times and already notice a big difference in the blackheads on my nose," said one Amazon customer.
TONYMOLY I'm Real Radiance Sheet Mask Set
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, this bundle of sheet masks from TONYMOLY can help hydrate and moisturize skin.
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask
Sand & Sky's handy pink brush makes it easy to apply the Australian Pink Clay Mask that helps deeply cleanse skin and tighten pores. "I love this mask! It clears my skin and makes it soft! It last a long time since it’s thick! It smells good too! I have somewhat sensitive skin and it didn’t irritate," said one shopper.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask with Canadian Colloidal Clay
Created by actress Vanessa Hudgens, Know Beauty's Glacial Bay Clay Mask claims to tackle acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven texture in just four minutes with the help of Canadian colloidal clay, lactic acid, and giant sea kelp. Over 200 reviewers have rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen the skin's barrier overnight. one user said in her review, "This stuff works wonders for my skin. I live in a very dry climate and putting this on before bed makes my skin so moisturized and plump when I wake up!!! It doesn’t make me breakout either 10/10."
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay
Simply mix this viral clay powder with water before applying for your smoothest skin yet. Over 72,000 reviewers have rated this clay mask 5 out of 5 stars.
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Sleep Mask
Getting plump, bouncy skin overnight isn't just a dream, thanks to e.l.f.'s hyaluronic acid and peptide-infused sleeping mask. One user raved, "I live in a cold climate and have fairly dry/ combination/ sensitive skin. This is a holy gem for the colder seasons. It's thick and smells divine. My face and neck drink it up."
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask rated 4.6 out of 5 stars can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niacinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone.
Caudalie Instant Detox Clay Mask
A dream team of purifying clay and energizing caffeine work to brighten and tighten skin. "Used this for the first time and omg my face was a total 180! Almost completely cleared my blackheads and also with my excess oil production!!! If you don’t have this, you need it!!," said one reviewer.
bliss Mighty Marshmallow Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask
Not only does this marshmallow root mask smell amazing, but it also claims to deliver a powerful dose of hydration while treating uneven skin tones. A recent review said, "Holy crap. This made my face so soft and smooth and I have sensitive skin and had no reaction. It was easy to put on and rinse right off. It also smells yummy!"
KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask
Turmeric isn't just for the spice cabinet — the aromatic root can also brighten your skin when used in masks. One user reviewed the mask and said, "I really love this face mask. I gently put it on freshly washed skin (it’s very grainy) and leave it on to dry. Once I rinse my skin feels wonderful."
