Whether it's a cream, clay, gel or charcoal, face masks are known for offering well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown, which is especially helpful as winter weather can wreak havoc on our skin.

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, but finding that perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day can be tricky. We've scoured Amazon in search of best-selling face masks that reviewers just can't get enough of.

Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.

Here are some top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now — all available on Amazon with a rating of 4.5 stars or more.

Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask Amazon Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask Farmacy's Honey Potion Plus Face Mask uses honey and royal jelly to help soothe and hydrate skin. One happy reviewer said, "This was my first time using this mask. It was easy to open, easy to rub on and easy to wipe off. My skin has an instant glow from this mask. Now I want to try this entire line." $41 Shop Now

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Amazon Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial Drunk Elephant's cult-favorite Babyfacial mask uses matcha tea, milk thistle and apple to help exfoliate, brighten and smooth skin. "Would love to get a professional facial every month but this is the next best thing. Leaves your skin so soft and doesn’t dry it out. I’ve only used it a couple times and already notice a big difference in the blackheads on my nose," said one Amazon customer. $76 Shop Now

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Water Sleeping Mask This brightening and hydrating mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige works to strengthen the skin's barrier overnight. one user said in her review, "This stuff works wonders for my skin. I live in a very dry climate and putting this on before bed makes my skin so moisturized and plump when I wake up!!! It doesn’t make me breakout either 10/10." $32 $26 Shop Now

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask rated 4.6 out of 5 stars can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niacinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

