After unwrapping all the gifts, opening up all the holiday cards, and emptying the stocking, you've found yourself in possession of a Walmart gift card. Lucky you! Now the question remains: What should you get for yourself?

Sure, you could stock up on groceries and other necessities, but it's a gift, so that means it's reasonable to splurge on something fun. Walmart has plenty of great products to shop, with a selection ranging from beauty products to best-selling tech to cozy apparel and everything in between. No matter your interests, anyone can easily pick out the perfect present for themselves at Walmart, thanks to their wide range of products.

Need a spa night? Check out their wide selection of Peter Thomas Roth masks. Looking for a fun way to unwind after a long day? We think a Walmart gift card is the perfect excuse to finally splurge on that Nintendo Switch. Love that morning cup of joe? Get it even faster with a convenient Keurig brewing machine. Our ideas to cash in that gift card don't stop there.

Whether you received a Walmart gift card, a Visa gift card or straightforward cash in your Hanukkah card or Christmas stocking this year, ET has compiled a list of great things to treat yourself to. Below, shop our favorite items to get with your Walmart gift card.

Keurig K-Express Essentials in Black Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials in Black The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $59 $49 Shop Now

