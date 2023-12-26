Best Lists

Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card: Shop Best-Sellers in Beauty, Tech, Apparel and More

How to Spend Your Walmart Gift Card
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 7:13 AM PST, December 26, 2023

From skincare tools and kitchen appliances, here are the best items to shop for with your Walmart gift card.

After unwrapping all the gifts, opening up all the holiday cards, and emptying the stocking, you've found yourself in possession of a Walmart gift card. Lucky you! Now the question remains: What should you get for yourself?

Sure, you could stock up on groceries and other necessities, but it's a gift, so that means it's reasonable to splurge on something fun. Walmart has plenty of great products to shop, with a selection ranging from beauty products to best-selling tech to cozy apparel and everything in between. No matter your interests, anyone can easily pick out the perfect present for themselves at Walmart, thanks to their wide range of products.  

Need a spa night? Check out their wide selection of Peter Thomas Roth masks. Looking for a fun way to unwind after a long day? We think a Walmart gift card is the perfect excuse to finally splurge on that Nintendo Switch. Love that morning cup of joe? Get it even faster with a convenient Keurig brewing machine. Our ideas to cash in that gift card don't stop there.

Whether you received a Walmart gift card, a Visa gift card or straightforward cash in your Hanukkah card or Christmas stocking this year, ET has compiled a list of great things to treat yourself to. Below, shop our favorite items to get with your Walmart gift card.

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Walmart

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line looks and performs like the expensive models on the market but at a more affordable cost.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Full-Size 3-Piece Kit

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Full-Size 3-Piece Kit
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Full-Size 3-Piece Kit

Featuring Water Drench products from Peter Thomas Roth, including a moisturizer, eye gel and serum, this three-piece kit uses hyaluronic acid to help hydrate parched skin.

$72 $54

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Legend of Zelda is one of the most iconic Nintendo games and this OLED Switch has a special gold and green design in tribute to the game. 

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set
LEGO

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Decoration Set

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Essentials in Black

Keurig K-Express Essentials in Black
Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials in Black

The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.

$59 $49

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.

$137 $62

Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Reverse to Mink Throw

One reviewer, Amy, said, "This is a great gift for someone who loves their blankets. It's very soft and doesn't shed like some of the throws I've had. I would definitely buy another."

$25 $20

Shop Now

Fossil Men's Coachman Chronograph

Fossil Men's Coachman Chronograph
Walmart

Fossil Men's Coachman Chronograph

Made with stainless steel and featuring wooden accents, this leather-band watch from Fossil is stylish and functional. 

$160 $135

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Walmart

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle

Cherish your favorite moments by printing them out on the Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+. The bundle includes the camera, film, a photo album, case and stickers. 

$78 $55

Shop Now

Madden NYC Men's Gavin Lace-up Chukka Dress Boot

Madden NYC Men's Gavin Lace-up Chukka Dress Boot
Walmart

Madden NYC Men's Gavin Lace-up Chukka Dress Boot

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website, customers rave these classy boots are comfy and fashionable. 

Old Spice Fiji Men's Holiday Gift Pack

Old Spice Fiji Men's Holiday Gift Pack
Walmart

Old Spice Fiji Men's Holiday Gift Pack

Practical shoppers will appreciate this Old Spice gift set that's worth $50 and sold at a fraction of the cost. 

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker
Walmart

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker

Ninja's versatile 4-in-1 cooker can replace eight cooking tools and appliances, offering cooker-to-oven-to-table functionality.

$120 $99

Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Blue Fern & Citrus 2-Wick Candle

Better Homes & Gardens Blue Fern & Citrus 2-Wick Candle
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Blue Fern & Citrus 2-Wick Candle

"This is one of the best Capri Blue Volcano dupes out there!!! Smells SO good for a fraction of the price! Can’t go wrong!!!" said one happy reviewer.

