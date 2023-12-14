Blake Shelton Shares His Surprising New Year's Resolution (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton is in the midst of a very relatable challenge -- keeping true to his New Year's resolutions. The "God's Country" crooner, for years now, has said he's cutting out alcohol. Or, at the very least, cut back. So far no dice.

But the 47-year-old singer tells ET's Rachel Smith that this is the year. This is the year when he'll, at the very least, cut back on the booze, if not cut it out altogether. It's tough, what with celebratory occasions always on the calendar, or just living the good life alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani, and their blended family.

But this is the year. Shelton's making sure of that, and he's now afraid to let be known that that is his New Year's resolution.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," Shelton admits. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now -- that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Shelton's among the country stars set to perform at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, hosted by ET's Rachel Smith and Elle King. Among those set to perform include Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen and, yes, Trace Adkins.

"You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down ... there's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins."

Yes, that includes Shelton's wife.

"No, way more fun," he quips.

And, speaking of fun, Shelton recalled one of his most memorable New Year's Eve experiences, which included none other than Adam Levine, his former fellow judge on The Voice.

"I'm trying to remember the year but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma," said Shelton, who left the hit music competition series this year after 23 seasons. "It was New Year's Eve, like maybe the second or third season of The Voice. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie Deliverance? You should watch it. Well, he hasn't been back."

Fun times!

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash airs New Year's Eve on CBS.

