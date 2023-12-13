Get ready to be on time and never miss a meeting with the help of these planners and calendars.
You've flipped the last page of your monthly calendar and that means the new year is almost here. Maybe you're already the most organized version of yourself, or maybe you're stepping it up next year, but either way, a new calendar or planner is the key to success for a streamlined 2024.
These days, there are countless calendars and planners on the market. Calendars are offered in various sizes, themes and time frame breakdowns like monthly, weekly or daily. Planners offer even more variety depending on the areas you want to focus on. Maybe you want a planner full of motivational quotes to help you stay on track. Perhaps you need a detailed outlook with space to write down all your work appointments or to track school assignments and tests. Or maybe you're looking for a planner with space for doodling and flexing your creativity. Whatever you need, there's an option for you.
Make 2024 the best year yet with the perfect planner or calendar for your lifestyle. To help you on your quest, we've rounded up the best calendars and the best planners below. And if you're still knocking off the holiday shopping list, some of these make incredible holiday gifts—as long as you check the latest shipping deadlines to ensure they'll arrive in time.
The Best Planners of 2024
Happy Planner Disc-Bound 12-Month Wellness Planner
Focused on wellness, this planner has sections for tracking daily movements, writing intentions and targeting focus.
Papier Wonder 2024 Planner
Streamline your schedule with a Papier planner, which includes weekly, monthly and yearly overviews, along with goal writing and to-do list areas.
Rifle Paper Co. 2024 17-Month Planner
Not only is this planner gorgeous, it also has sturdy tabs for each month and weekly page views.
Day Designer 2024 Daily Planner: Black Stripe
Day Designer's beautiful planners have spots for your daily schedule, top priorities, gratitude, to-do lists and more.
Papier Idyll Academic Year Planner
For the notorious perfectionist among the zodiac signs, an elegant academic planner like this Papier option is a welcome choice.
Happy Planner Bright Budget 12-Month Planner Box
Ready to tackle the finances in 2024? This set from Happy Planner includes a budget planner and monthly bill organizer.
Best Self Personal Growth Self Journal
If you have trouble hitting your New Year's goals each year, try this planner from Best Self, which claims their planner is "backed by science" and "... is goal-focused, time-based, and actionable."
Royce New York Executive Leather Weekly Planner
Those wanting to splurge should check out the Royce New York Executive Leather Weekly Planner available at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Anthropologie 2024 17-Month Monogram Planner
Featuring weekly and monthly views, this planner adds a pop of glam with a golden initial monogram.
Wykeham's Executive 2024 Daily Journal Planner
This planner is so thick because there is a page for every day of the year.
Amy Knapp's The Very Busy Planner: 17-Month Weekly Organizer
Monthly goals pages, planner sticker sheets, motivational quotes, monthly and weekly spreads and appointment tracking are just a few features of this helpful planner.
Papercode 2024 Daily Planner
A nice planner doesn't have to be expensive, like this highly-rated option that's under $10.
The Best Calendars of 2024
Artifact Uprising Brass Easel & Calendar
Create a desk calendar customized with your favorite pictures for a unique way to track time.
2024 Parks Project National Parks Calendar
Buying this fun calendar from Park Projects also helps protect and preserve parklands.
The New York Times Mini Crossword Page-A-Day Calendar 2024
With this daily calendar from The New York Times, you can challenge yourself to a new crossword puzzle each day.
2024 Barbie: The Movie Wall Calendar
Bring your love of the Barbie movie into 2024 with this large wall calendar.
The Met New York in Art Wall Calendar 2024
Art lovers can showcase a new work of art each month with The Met's New York Art Wall Calendar, which features prints from their world-renowned collection.
Sofe A3 Checkered Calendar 2024
Colorful and large enough to write monthly appointments, this calendar at Wolf & Badger will make a statement on any wall.
LEGO 2024 Wall Calendar
It's your classic pretty calendar photos reimagined as LEGO figurines and builds.
2024 Disney Classic Posters Oversized Poster Calendar
Show off your love of Disney with this jumbo wall calendar featuring classic film posters.
Girl Friday Magnetic Acrylic Month/Side Note Calendar for Fridge
You can use this magnetic calendar year after year since the days are written in with a dry erase marker and can be wiped away.
Spiral Weekly Desk Calendar by Studio Oh!
We've never seen a weekly flip calendar like this floral option available at Amazon now.
Bloom Daily Planners 2024 Desk Calendar
Those who love the oversized calendars that fill up a desk will want to check out this option that comes with stickers to help you stay organized.
Animal Den Taylor Swift 2024 Official 16-Month Calendar
She's everywhere right now, so we had to add Taylor Swift to our calendar collection too.
