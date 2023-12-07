For more than 20 years, the Pantone Color Institute has released a new shade every December that’s meant to set the tone for the upcoming year. Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2024 and the color experts at Pantone say next year's "velvety gentle peach tone" is an all-embracing shade that "captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others."

We look forward to the collaborations incorporating each year's color, starting with Pantone's footwear partner — Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma. The Cariuma x Pantone Color of the Year collab debuted today with four new super comfortable sneaker styles in Peach Fuzz Pantone 13-1023.

Shop Cariuma x Pantone Sneakers

The 100% vegan sneaker brand has been spotted on everyone from Pete Davidson and Noah Centineo to Jon Hamm and Helen Mirren, and Helen Mirren, proving that the classically cool kicks are versatile enough to fit anyone's style.

Shoppers can enjoy canvas classics and leather lace-ups in 2024’s Peach Fuzz, including the Helen Mirren-approved OCA Low kicks. And like all Cariuma shoes, for each pair you buy, two trees will be planted in the Brazilian rainforest. When Cariuma partnered with Pantone for the Color of the Year's past, it sold out quickly, so we suggest shopping the new shoes before they're gone.

Cariuma's message is simple: create comfortable and stylish sneakers that put the environment first. Utilizing "better-for-the-earth" materials like GOT-certified cotton canvas and ethically tapped rubber for their OCA soles, it's no wonder they've developed an instant fanbase of celebrities. In fact, the shoe brand has become so popular that their OCA Low style has reached a 61,000-person waitlist.

As one reviewer raved, "They don't need a break-in period, they're comfy from the start!" The vegan insole provides cushioned support, plus the durable canvas exterior is airy and lightweight, which makes the shoe ideal for the summer months.

Lucky for us, Cariuma keeps dropping more styles we can't get enough of, including the release of OCA Low collaborations with Marie Kondo, National Geographic and Peanuts. The highly coveted kicks worn by Dame Helen Mirren at Cannes Film Festival and Nina Agdal are also available in Rose, Grey, Sand, classic White, and dozens more colors starting at $85.

