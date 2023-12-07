Streaming

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals: How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks and Pelicans vs. Lakers Today

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals
NBA
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:22 AM PST, December 7, 2023

The NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament enters the semifinals today. Here's how to watch both games live.

We’re down to the final four. After more than a month of In-Season Tournament basketball, the semifinals are set in Las Vegas today.

Two teams from each conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans from the West, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers from the East — will square off in a doubleheader to determine who will have the chance to compete for the NBA Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the semifinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals Schedule

  • Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00 p.m., TNT

How to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

The semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will air nationally on ESPN and TNT. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch both games today is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT and ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NBA games.

How to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals for free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Every game broadcast nationally, with the exception of those on TNT, will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

You can pay an extra $11 per month for the Sports Plus add-on to get the NBA TV channel. FuboTV also offers NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month as an add-on.

