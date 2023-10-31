How to Watch 'A Haunting in Venice' Online for Free — Now Streaming

In honor of the spooky season, Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice makes its streaming debut today. The latest Hercule Poirot murder mystery film shot by the Oscar-winning director is now available to watch at home on Hulu. Just in time to close out the streamer's "Huluween" event, new subscribers can watch the sinister case unfold for free.

Based on the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie, A Haunting in Venice serves as a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. This new film follows a now-retired Hercule Poirot as he reluctantly attends a séance at a haunted palazzo set in a post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve. After one of the guests is murdered, he is thrust into a world of spirits and ghosts and must solve the mystery while battling ruthless supernatural entities.

Kenneth Branagh reprises his role as Poirot alongside series newcomers, including Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan. A Haunting in Venice also stars Jude Hill, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarcio.

How to watch A Haunting in Venice online

A Haunting in Venice is now available to stream at home on Hulu. If you’re not a Hulu subscriber, you can sign up for the streaming service with plans starting at $7.99 per month. New to Hulu? You can watch A Haunting in Venice for free with a 30-day free trial to the streamer.

Try Hulu for Free

Conveniently, the previous two films in the trilogy — Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile — are streaming on Hulu as well.

A Haunting in Venice is also available to buy for $19.99 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video for streaming online.

Watch on Apple TV

Watch on Prime Video

Is there a trailer for A Haunting in Venice ?

20th Century Studios released the trailer for its highly-anticipated thriller A Haunting In Venice in July. Watch the trailer for the horror murder mystery below.

RELATED CONTENT: