Streaming

How to Watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Free This Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Apple TV+
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:00 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Stream the classic Halloween special, featuring your favorite Peanuts friends.

Tomorrow is Halloween, which for many families means it's about that time to cozy up on the couch with a piping hot cup of PSL for the annual tradition of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The classic Halloween Charlie Brown special has become a spooky treat and it is streaming right now on Apple TV+

Peanuts fans hoping to watch Charlie, Lucy, and the gang await the arrival of the Great Pumpkin can stream the 1966 Halloween classic again and again. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the Peanuts specials back in 2020. Right now, Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, so you can sign up just in time to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Apple TV+

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Some things just scream Halloween like this classic special. Join the Peanuts gang as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle. 

$7/Month

Free 7-Day Trial

Sign Up Now

Featuring new Apple Originals every month, Apple TV+ is also the home of other Charlie Brown holiday specials. In addition to the Halloween classic, the streaming service has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown.

If you're doing some last-minute shopping for Halloween, be sure to check out ET's picks for costumes that will still arrive on time, dog Halloween costume ideas, costumes for women, and matching Halloween pajamas for the whole family.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women 2023

Best Lists

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women 2023

The 10 Best Couples' Costumes for Halloween 2023

Best Lists

The 10 Best Couples' Costumes for Halloween 2023

23 Frighteningly Fun Halloween Costumes That'll Arrive On Time

Sales & Deals

23 Frighteningly Fun Halloween Costumes That'll Arrive On Time

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Best Lists

The 17 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'

Style

Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'

Heidi Klum Says Her Halloween Costume Will Be Bigger Than Last Year's

News

Heidi Klum Says Her Halloween Costume Will Be Bigger Than Last Year's

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

Best Lists

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Decor and More

Tags: