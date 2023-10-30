Tomorrow is Halloween, which for many families means it's about that time to cozy up on the couch with a piping hot cup of PSL for the annual tradition of watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The classic Halloween Charlie Brown special has become a spooky treat and it is streaming right now on Apple TV+.

Peanuts fans hoping to watch Charlie, Lucy, and the gang await the arrival of the Great Pumpkin can stream the 1966 Halloween classic again and again. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the Peanuts specials back in 2020. Right now, Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, so you can sign up just in time to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Featuring new Apple Originals every month, Apple TV+ is also the home of other Charlie Brown holiday specials. In addition to the Halloween classic, the streaming service has A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown.

