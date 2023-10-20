Best Lists

The Best Last-Minute Dog Halloween Costume Ideas to Put a Spell on Everyone: Hocus Pocus, Baby Yoda and More

Dog Halloween Costumes 2022
By Lauren Gruber and Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:01 PM PDT, October 20, 2023

These cute and inexpensive dog costumes are paw-sitively perfect for Halloween.

Halloween is just about two weeks away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy and, of course, fabulous costumes. While debating between Barbie and Super Mario-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities by fetching Halloween paw-ty costumes.

One of the year's biggest movies, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has inspired Barbie-themed costumes for dogs—blonde hair and all! Few things are more amusing than a canine in a wig, and there's a Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister costume complete with bewitching red curls. Prefer a costume that's sweet rather than spooky for your furry friend? Dress them up as a butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.

Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most are under $30. Below, sniff out some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy and Amazon that you'll get in time for All Hallow's Eve.

Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume

Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume
Chewy

Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume

While it's technically a workout girl costume, this pink costume gives us Barbie vibes. 

Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume

Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Amazon

Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume

Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus fun with this spellbinding costume. 

$30 $28

Shop Now

Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt

Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt
Amazon

Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt

This dog costume will be a hit with Harry Potter fans.

$13 $10

Shop Now

Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs & Cats

Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs & Cats
Amazon

Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs & Cats

Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.

California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume

California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume
Amazon

California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume

A spooky spider pup will terrify the whole block. 

Frisco Clown Dog & Cat Costume Accessory

Frisco Clown Dog & Cat Costume Accessory
Chewy

Frisco Clown Dog & Cat Costume Accessory

The arm bands on this clown costume make it extra adorable. 

$17 $11

Shop Now

Nacoco Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style

Nacoco Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
Amazon

Nacoco Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style

With this costume, your dog is the captain now.

California Costume Collections Pet Monarch Costume

California Costume Collections Pet Monarch Costume
Amazon

California Costume Collections Pet Monarch Costume

Give your dog a metamorphosis with this butterfly costume with wings and an antenna. 

Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume

Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Chewy

Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume

Sometimes, it takes a shark costume to make a small dog look tough. 

$19 $13

Shop Now

Frisco Red Ruffle Dog & Cat Dress + Headpiece

Frisco Red Ruffle Dog & Cat Dress + Headpiece
Chewy

Frisco Red Ruffle Dog & Cat Dress + Headpiece

The red ruffle dress from Chewy looks very similar to Lydia's wedding dress in Beetlejuice.

$19 $14

Shop Now

California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume

California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume
Amazon

California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume

Even French bulldogs can be terrifying in this evil doll costume.

$33 $26

Shop Now

Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

Cowboy Rider Dog Costume
Amazon

Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

Howdy! Strap on the saddle and the cowboy doll is ready for his ride.

Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume

Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Chewy

Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume

Star Wars fans will love this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Chewy.

Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume

Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume
Amazon

Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume

For a costume that your dog can't chew off, this shark fin is cute and comfortable. 

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide. 

