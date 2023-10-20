Halloween is just about two weeks away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy and, of course, fabulous costumes. While debating between Barbie and Super Mario-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities by fetching Halloween paw-ty costumes.

One of the year's biggest movies, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has inspired Barbie-themed costumes for dogs—blonde hair and all! Few things are more amusing than a canine in a wig, and there's a Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister costume complete with bewitching red curls. Prefer a costume that's sweet rather than spooky for your furry friend? Dress them up as a butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.

Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most are under $30. Below, sniff out some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy and Amazon that you'll get in time for All Hallow's Eve.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: