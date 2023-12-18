Sales & Deals

The Best Holiday Luggage Deals to Shop Now — Amazon, Away, Monos, Samsonite, Walmart and More

Holiday Luggage Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:37 AM PST, December 18, 2023

Traveling for the holidays and need a new suitcase? Here are the best luggage deals happening now.

Holiday shopping is in full-effect and some of our favorite brands are releasing luggage deals in honor of the occasion. From winter weddings to holiday travel and all the quick getaways in between, this holiday season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your holiday travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.

These impressive luggage sales and deals will help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation or quick weekend getaway. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available to shop now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the holiday travel spirit by offering deep discounts.

From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even Google's top-searched checked bags from Away, shop all the best holiday luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled winter and holiday season. 

The Best Holiday Luggage Sales to Shop Now

Amazon

Amazon's holiday luggage deals are offering discounts on quality suitcases from our favorite brands. Shop savings up to 70% off from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more.

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
Amazon

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set

A highly-rated 3-piece luggage set equipped with TSA locks, 360 degree spinner wheels, and side bumpers to prevent damage. Score this deal in any of the 16 different colors.

$170 $150

with coupon

Shop Now

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

This carry-on turned personal item was featured on the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things list. Pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

Shop Now

Away

Away is taking 20% off select luggage. Here's your chance to score one of the top-searched luggages of 2023 at a fraction of the price. 

The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On
Away

The Bigger Carry-On

An Away bestseller, the Bigger Carry-On is designed to maximize packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin of airplanes. Select colors of Away's award-winning Classic suitcases are currently discounted.

$315 $252

Shop Now

The Large

The Large
Away

The Large

Select colors of The Large, Away's checked suitcase designed for 2 or more weeks away, are currently discounted. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.

$395 $316

Shop Now

Calpak

As part of their holiday sale, best-sellers from Calpak luggage is on sale for up to 60% off. Save on the carry-ons, luggage sets, backpacks, travel accessories you need for your holiday travel.

Astyll Carry-On Luggage

Astyll Carry-On Luggage
Calpak

Astyll Carry-On Luggage

This tiny rolling suitcase from Calpak fits perfectly in an overhead compartment on a plane. At just 22 inches long by 14 inches wide and 9 inches deep, you can easily use it as a carry-on bag. Of course, the Calpak Astyll Collection comes in many different sizes, and every size is currently on sale.

$195 $137

Shop Now

Evry Starter Bundle

Evry Starter Bundle
Calpak

Evry Starter Bundle

Bringing you everything you need for smooth travels ahead, this complete set includes a large and carry-on size luggage featuring built-in TSA approved locks, 3 packing cubes, 2 pouches, and 1 luggage tag.

$545 $299

Shop Now

Monos

Save on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures. 

Carry-On Pro

Carry-On Pro
Monos

Carry-On Pro

The Carry-On Pro has all the same convenient features as the regular Monos carry-on, plus a built-in front compartment with easy access to your essentials, such as a laptop. No need to pack an extra laptop bag; everything has its own place in this carry-on baggage.

$295 $266

Shop Now

Carry-On Plus

Carry-On Plus
Monos

Carry-On Plus

For chronic over packers or longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overhead storage of most major airlines.

$275 $248

Shop Now

Pavel

Holiday deals are pouring in. Right now shoppers can save on select luggage and travel accessories on the site. 

The Aviator Set Plus

The Aviator Set Plus
Paravel

The Aviator Set Plus

Bundling two best-sellers, this set includes the Aviator Carry-On Plus and Grand.

$900 $720

Shop Now

Paravel See-All Set

Paravel See-All Set
Paravel

Paravel See-All Set

Lightweight and clear, these durable zippered cases are ideal for packing your toiletries. 

$170 $136

Shop Now

Samsonite

Save up to 40% on the best Samsonite's suitcases and bags for your holiday travels and subsequent lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now during the brand's holiday sale.

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $140

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $120

Shop Now

Travelpro

So you can give the gift of travel, right now you can save up to 25% on durable and dependable Travelpro suitcases that make great weekend travel gear.

Maxlite 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner

Maxlite 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner
Travelpro

Maxlite 5 25" Medium Check-In Spinner

Softside luggages may not be as attractive, but they're tried and true to withstand the test of time.

$220 $187

Shop Now

Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner

Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner
Travelpro

Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner

From their lightest hardside collection, the Maxlite Air Medium Check-In Hardside Spinner is a durable and lightweight suitcase that helps you travel like a pro.

$220 $187

Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart's holiday luggage deals are here. Take advantage of these discounts and score up to 65% off top-rated luggage brands.

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Walmart

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set

A luggage set that helps you travel effortlessly and in style. 

$160 $110

Shop Now

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage
Walmart

Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage

Get $162 off this highly-rated carry-on luggage, perfect for a quick qetaway.

$200 $38

Shop Now

Dagne Dover

Right now, save 25% on the best Dange Dover travel bundles for your holiday travel or quick getaways.

Dagne Dover School Essentials Kit

Dagne Dover School Essentials Kit
Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover School Essentials Kit

Mix and match school essentials, like the viral Dagne Dover neoprene backpack and a tech organizer to save 25%.

$265 $180

Shop Now

Dagne Dover Weekender Kit

Dagne Dover Weekender Kit
Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Weekender Kit

The weekender kit allows you to mix and match three of Dagne Dover's best-sellers like the Landon Carryall, Ace Fanny Pack and Hunter Toiletry Bag for less.

$375 $266

Shop Now

Below, we've found the best holiday luggage deals available now to make the most of your holiday shopping. Whether you've had your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy bag, here are our favorite ways to save on new luggage now. 

The Best Holiday Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $196

Shop Now

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set
Calpak

Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set

Traveling looks good on you with this rose gold set from Calpak.

$715 $495

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.

$400 $128

Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Score over $50 off on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.

$200 $147

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on.

$140 $64

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Whether you're traveling to see family or friends this holiday season, you must have dependable luggage for your trip. With this 2-piece luggage set, you can pack everything you need.

$340 $103

Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease.

$210 $147

Shop Now

