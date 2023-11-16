Jetsetters, rejoice: Away is hosting its biggest suitcase sale ever. The Away luggage Black Friday sale is here and for the for the first time, it's slashing prices on all styles, all sizes and all colors. From best-selling carry-ons to checked luggage, if you’ve been considering upgrading your travel gear — now’s the time.

Shop the Away Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, travelers can save 20% on every piece of Away luggage, including our favorite Bigger Carry-On with 360 degree wheels, TSA-approved lock and USB charger. Just in time for the busy holiday travel season, the Away Black Friday sale also includes both of the brand's new holiday collections in Magenta and Holiday Chrome.

Aside from stylish colors, Away suitcases are known for their high-quality, polycarbonate shells and functional design that are perfect for anyone who's ready to get on the move. Usually, these pieces are an investment, so these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are your best chance to score high-performance travel accessories for less.

Everyone deserves to get away for the holidays. Ahead, shop the best Black Friday 2023 luggage deals from the Away sale before your favorites sell out.

The Carry-On Away The Carry-On Save 20% on the most popular suitcase and get all of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression. $275 $220 Shop Now

The Carry-On Flex Away The Carry-On Flex Unzip the flex feature to create additional space to fit in any last-minute items. When not fully expanded, this suitcase is the perfect size to carry-on and becomes checked luggage when fully flexed. $325 $260 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get this upgraded option, available in 10 different colors. $295 $236 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Flex Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex The Bigger Carry-On Flex allows you to pack it all in. Making room for items you didn’t necessarily plan for, this suitcase expands to reveal an additional space available when fully flexed—perfect for those last-minute items. $345 $276 Shop Now

The Medium Away The Medium The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable and flexible hard shell. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $345 $276 Shop Now

The Medium Flex Away The Medium Flex Count on this piece of checked luggage to make all of your trips more manageable. With a flex feature that expands to allow for additional space, you’ll never have to worry about making it all fit. $395 $316 Shop Now

The Large Away The Large The Large is Away's checked suitcase designed for 2 or more weeks away, or when you don't feel like compromising packing space. Thoughtful details like 360° spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, and its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier. $395 $316 Shop Now

