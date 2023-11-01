Black Friday 2023 is right around the corner and travelers know it is the best time of year to save on luggage. While we still have a few weeks to go until the mega-sales officially begin, Béis is secretly getting its Black Friday sale started early.

Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel essentials were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. Right now, the viral luggage brand's suitcases, weekenders, totes and diaper backpacks are all 20% off when you use the code EARLY20 at checkout.

Shop the Béis Black Friday Sale

For those planning a long winter getaway, the smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Mini Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate.

Sales on Béis luggage are rare, so don't miss your chance to save on your favorite travel gear before the holidays. Shop the full sale at Béis and check out some of the top deals on bestsellers below, including stylish carry-ons and checked bags.

The Carry-On Roller Beis The Carry-On Roller A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip ensures your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. $218 $174 With code EARLY20 Shop Now

The Weekender Beis The Weekender With organized pockets for your laptop and more, removable straps plus a trolley pass-through, and a zip-around bottom compartment to fit shoes, toiletries, or even a hair dryer, the Weekender makes packing and traveling simpler. $108 $86 With code EARLY20 Shop Now

The Mini Weekender Béis The Mini Weekender This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away. $98 $78 With code EARLY20 Shop Now

The Diaper Bag Béis The Diaper Bag Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more. $178 $142 With code EARLY20 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

