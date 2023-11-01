Sales & Deals

The Béis Black Friday Sale Is Here Early — Save 20% on Best-Selling Luggage with this Secret Code

Béis Black Friday Sale
Béis
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:09 PM PDT, November 1, 2023

Béis is having a secret early Black Friday sale right now. Here's how to score 20% off travel essentials.

Black Friday 2023 is right around the corner and travelers know it is the best time of year to save on luggage. While we still have a few weeks to go until the mega-sales officially begin, Béis is secretly getting its Black Friday sale started early. 

Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel essentials were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. Right now, the viral luggage brand's suitcases, weekenders, totes and diaper backpacks are all 20% off when you use the code EARLY20 at checkout. 

Shop the Béis Black Friday Sale

For those planning a long winter getaway, the smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Mini Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate.

Sales on Béis luggage are rare, so don't miss your chance to save on your favorite travel gear before the holidays. Shop the full sale at Béis and check out some of the top deals on bestsellers below, including stylish carry-ons and checked bags.

The Carry-On Roller

The Carry-On Roller
Beis

The Carry-On Roller

A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip ensures your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra two inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back. 

$218 $174

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The Weekender

The Weekender
Beis

The Weekender

With organized pockets for your laptop and more, removable straps plus a trolley pass-through, and a zip-around bottom compartment to fit shoes, toiletries, or even a hair dryer, the Weekender makes packing and traveling simpler. 

$108 $86

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The Mini Weekender

The Mini Weekender
Béis

The Mini Weekender

This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip or even a weekend away.

$98 $78

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The 29'' Large Check-In Roller

The 29'' Large Check-In Roller
Béis

The 29'' Large Check-In Roller

Keep everything organized with two inches of optional expansion, compression flaps and straps with pockets galore. The TSA-approved combination lock is the cherry, and peace of mind, on top.

$328 $262

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The 26" Check-In Roller

The 26" Check-In Roller
Beis

The 26" Check-In Roller

This smooth rolling 26" luggage holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.

$308 $246

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

The Diaper Bag

The Diaper Bag
Béis

The Diaper Bag

Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.

$178 $142

With code EARLY20

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: