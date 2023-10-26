The 15 Best Diaper Bags to Make Holiday Travel with Kids Easier

When it comes to new parent must-haves — diaper bags are truly essential, especially when traveling with your child. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear that you need every day.

While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they meet your style needs as well. Perhaps the best diaper bags out there are the ones that don't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, the available options keep getting better.

A more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. Some even have room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Alex Mill totes, we've gathered the best diaper bags to buy yourself or purchase as excellent holiday gifts for new moms and dads.

With the holiday travel season right around the corner, shop ET's top picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish.

The Best Diaper Bags of 2023

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack Offered in a neutral color that both Mom and Dad look stylish carrying, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket, mesh pocket organizers and other organization essentials. $90 $37 Shop Now

The Diaper Bag BÉIS The Diaper Bag Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more. $178 Shop Now

Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote Dagner Dover Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop. $215 Shop Now

HAPP Brand Levy Backpack HAPP Brand HAPP Brand Levy Backpack This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage. $179 Shop Now

Caraa Large Baby Bag Caraa Caraa Large Baby Bag Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience. $328 Shop Now

