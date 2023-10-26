Best Lists

The 15 Best Diaper Bags to Make Holiday Travel with Kids Easier

Dagne Dover Diaper Bag
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:30 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Whether you're hopping on a plane or heading to the office, these trendy diaper bags will ensure that you feel supported and stylish.

When it comes to new parent must-haves — diaper bags are truly essential, especially when traveling with your child. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear that you need every day.

While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they meet your style needs as well. Perhaps the best diaper bags out there are the ones that don't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, the available options keep getting better.  

A more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. Some even have room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Alex Mill totes, we've gathered the best diaper bags to buy yourself or purchase as excellent holiday gifts for new moms and dads.

With the holiday travel season right around the corner, shop ET's top picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish.

The Best Diaper Bags of 2023

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover best-seller — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack

Offered in a neutral color that both Mom and Dad look stylish carrying, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket, mesh pocket organizers and other organization essentials.

$90 $37

Shop Now

Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag

Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag
Herschel

Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag

Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag that boasts a packable changing mat.

The Diaper Bag

The Diaper Bag
BÉIS

The Diaper Bag

Branded as the "anti-diaper bag," this beige style from BÉIS Travel (aka Shay Mitchell's company) comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and so much more.

Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote

Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote
Dagner Dover

Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote

Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade Diaper Tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop.

HAPP Brand Levy Backpack

HAPP Brand Levy Backpack
HAPP Brand

HAPP Brand Levy Backpack

This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Not only does this diaper tote double as a super stylish backpack, but it also attaches to a stroller for added convenience. 

The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag

The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag
Nordstrom

The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag

Faux leather is getting a lot of love this year and it's spreading into baby gear with The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag from Fawn Design. 

Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag

Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag
Babylist

Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag

This isn't your mother's classic diaper bag — it's so much better. With its messenger bag structure and deep main compartment space, you can feel good and look even better while carrying this bag.

Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag

Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag
Amazon

Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag

Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag.

Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack

Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack
Babylist

Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack

Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the Birch Bag Diaper Backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it one of the best diaper bags on the market.

Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack

Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack
Babylist

Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack

The classic shoulder bag style meets a diaper bag practicality in this vegan leather-wrapped Minimal Diaper Backpack.

Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote

Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote
Alex Mill

Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote

The tote baby bag style is a trend we never knew we needed.

Caraa Large Baby Bag

Caraa Large Baby Bag
Caraa

Caraa Large Baby Bag

Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience.

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack
Amazon

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack

Add this polished diaper backpack to your baby registry ASAP — it's a top-rated style for a reason.

Tags: