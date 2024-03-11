Sales & Deals

Shop the Walmart Baby Days Sale to Save on Strollers, Car Seats and More Essentials This Month

Baby Stroller
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:59 AM PDT, March 11, 2024

Save on all the gear you need to keep your baby fed, safe, and healthy during Walmart's Baby Days Sale.

Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of baby essentials during the Walmart Baby Days sale. Until March 31, the bi-annual sale is offering major savings on car seats, strollers, high chairs, playroom sets and so much more.

From baby essentials to on-trend gear, this Walmart sale has you covered with discounts on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names like Graco, Britax and Fisher-Price, along with toys from Disney and Marvel. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Shop Walmart's Baby Days Sale

If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the Walmart deals on cribs, changing tables and bedside bassinets to create a room you and baby will love. There are even discounts on maternity clothes, newborn grooming kits, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place. 

Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from the Walmart Baby Days sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.

Best Deals from the Walmart Baby Days Sale

Jeep TurboGlyde Jogging Stroller by Delta Children

Jeep TurboGlyde Jogging Stroller by Delta Children
Walmart

Jeep TurboGlyde Jogging Stroller by Delta Children

Whether you're hitting the running trail or strolling the sidewalk, Jeep's all-terrain jogger features next level maneuverability, a one-step back brake and a front swivel wheel for 360-degrees of ultra-smooth steering.

$170 $124

Shop Now

Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Convertible Car Seat
Walmart

Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

Enjoy safe travels with the Britax One4Life Convertible Car Seat. This car seat features four configurations: rear facing infant car seat, rear facing toddler car seat, forward facing 5 point harness car seat, and forward facing high back booster seat. 

$400 $320

Shop Now

Bluey 3-Piece Art & Play Toddler Room-in-a-Box

Bluey 3-Piece Art & Play Toddler Room-in-a-Box
Walmart

Bluey 3-Piece Art & Play Toddler Room-in-a-Box

This all-in-one art and play set covered in lovable Bluey graphics includes a Draw & Play Desk, Art & Storage Station and Fabric Toy Box. Kids can draw, paint, play and learn, while at the same time develop imagination, creativity and hands-on ability.

$59 $50

Shop Now

Graco Simple Sway 2-in-1 Swing

Graco Simple Sway 2-in-1 Swing
Walmart

Graco Simple Sway 2-in-1 Swing

Graco's cozy swing seat doubles as a bouncer with a carrying handle, giving you the flexibility to use it in any room of your home for keeping your baby soothed and nearby. 

$200 $159

Shop Now

Joymor Folding Bedside Bassinet Co-Sleeper

Joymor Folding Bedside Bassinet Co-Sleeper
Walmart

Joymor Folding Bedside Bassinet Co-Sleeper

The bassinet is made of high-quality and durable Oxford cloth that is gentle on your baby's skin, plus the thick mattress and detachable cotton sheet can be easily cleaned. 

$230 $114

Shop Now

Sejoy Multi-Function Baby Food Maker

Sejoy Multi-Function Baby Food Maker
Walmart

Sejoy Multi-Function Baby Food Maker

Suitable for all fruits, vegetables and meats, the 5-in-1 baby food processor offers a steaming basket for tasty and healthy homemade food.

$100 $53

Shop Now

Portable Bottle Warmer

Portable Bottle Warmer
Walmart

Portable Bottle Warmer

This convenient and portable baby bottle warmer has three gears can be adjusted from 45 to 55 and 65 degrees.

$24 $16

Shop Now

Delta Children Royal 4-in-1 Baby Crib & Changer

Delta Children Royal 4-in-1 Baby Crib & Changer
Walmart

Delta Children Royal 4-in-1 Baby Crib & Changer

Make the most of your baby's nursery with a crib designed to save floor space while providing a safe sleeping area, secure changing station and additional storage. The convertible design goes from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed and full-size bed. 

$296 $229

Shop Now

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set
Walmart

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 4-Piece Toddler Playroom Set

Playtime just got so much cooler with this versatile set that provides both seating and storage. Including a wooden play table with two chairs and a 6-bin toy organizer, these pieces feature bold Spidey graphics.

$65 $49

Shop Now

Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat

Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat
Walmart

Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational All-In-One Convertible Car Seat

The Evenflo Revolve360 is the only car seat in America that rotates in all modes of use. Designed for kids weighing 4–120 pounds, the Revolve360 makes loading and unloading your child a breeze. Packed with conveniences, it also surrounds your child with everyday comfort and safety.

$349 $299

Shop Now

