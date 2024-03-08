From cozy accent chairs to breathtaking bookcases and stunning coffee tables, you won't want to miss this drop.
Spring officially starts on March 19, but Drew Barrymore is already brightening up our homes with her new Beautiful furniture collection. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show just released a line of breezy and light new furniture available at Walmart to spruce up your home this spring.
Shop Drew's Furniture Collection
Barrymore's home goods line, Beautiful, has the looks and features of high-end products, but with a way more affordable price point. You can instantly brighten your home's aesthetic with the addition of her recently released rattan and white furniture, including everyday staples with oodles of style.
From chic coffee tables and warm honey bookshelves to media centers, plush accent chairs and ottomans with hidden storage, these functional and stylish items are perfect for anyone's place. Whenever Drew Barrymore's new Beautiful products hit the shelves, they have been known to sell out quickly, and some furniture colors are already out of stock.
Below, refresh your home with our favorite picks from Beautiful's spring furniture drop, including a few pieces that are already on sale.
Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table
A round rattan coffee table with a glass top, won't just help you display your favorite decor, it also gives you a surface for movie night snacks or family game night.
Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center
We love this warm honey bookshelf because you can take out shelves to use it as a media center or keep them in to display your library. Plus, there's plenty of storage with the bottom cabinet.
Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase
The stylish curved frame of this bookshelf forms it a statement-making piece, but the curved design also matches the media center for a cohesive flow.
Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table with Solid Wood Frame
The rustic charm of this rattan side table will create a warm and inviting atmosphere while giving you a place for a potted plant, books and beverages.
Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench with Solid Wood Frame
Offering a spot to take off your shoes or extra seating for guests, this farmhouse rattan bench is versatile and boasts a solid wood frame.
Beautiful Mod Round Coffee Table
Here's a modern coffee table that's durable and sophisticated. The wooden finish has already sold out, so you'll want to add this style to your cart fast.
Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman
The best part about this modular sofa is that you can arrange it into 8 different configurations to fit any dwelling space.
Beautiful Fluted 3-Shelf Bookcase with Storage Cabinet
You can also get this mod bookshelf in black for a more edgy look.
Beautiful Wrap Me Up Accent Chair
Save over $45 on this elegant chair that looks incredibly high-end with plush cushions and golden accents.
Beautiful Marais Side Table with Lower Shelf and Solid Wood Frame
Put this charming table next to the couch or beside the bed for a place to set your belongings.
Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage
Those with smaller spaces will appreciate the hidden storage inside this multi-functional ottoman.
Beautiful Fluted TV Stand
Display your television in style with a console table featuring sliding doors to stow away your DVDs, gaming consoles, other electronics or anything else you want to tuck away.
