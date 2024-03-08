Home

Drew Barrymore Just Added New Affordable Furniture to Her Beautiful Collection at Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Drew Barrymore Launches New Furniture Pieces for Spring at Walmart
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:13 PM PST, March 8, 2024

From cozy accent chairs to breathtaking bookcases and stunning coffee tables, you won't want to miss this drop.

Spring officially starts on March 19, but Drew Barrymore is already brightening up our homes with her new Beautiful furniture collection. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show just released a line of breezy and light new furniture available at Walmart to spruce up your home this spring.

Shop Drew's Furniture Collection

Barrymore's home goods line, Beautiful, has the looks and features of high-end products, but with a way more affordable price point. You can instantly brighten your home's aesthetic with the addition of her recently released rattan and white furniture, including everyday staples with oodles of style.

From chic coffee tables and warm honey bookshelves to media centers, plush accent chairs and ottomans with hidden storage, these functional and stylish items are perfect for anyone's place. Whenever Drew Barrymore's new Beautiful products hit the shelves, they have been known to sell out quickly, and some furniture colors are already out of stock. 

Below, refresh your home with our favorite picks from Beautiful's spring furniture drop, including a few pieces that are already on sale.

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table
Walmart

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Coffee Table

A round rattan coffee table with a glass top, won't just help you display your favorite decor, it also gives you a surface for movie night snacks or family game night.

$298 $258

Shop Now

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center
Walmart

Beautiful Fluted Large Bookcase Entertainment Center

We love this warm honey bookshelf because you can take out shelves to use it as a media center or keep them in to display your library. Plus, there's plenty of storage with the bottom cabinet.

$376 $298

Shop Now

Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase

Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase
Walmart

Beautiful 3-Shelf Open Bookcase

The stylish curved frame of this bookshelf forms it a statement-making piece, but the curved design also matches the media center for a cohesive flow.

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table with Solid Wood Frame

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table with Solid Wood Frame
Walmart

Beautiful Rattan & Glass Side Table with Solid Wood Frame

The rustic charm of this rattan side table will create a warm and inviting atmosphere while giving you a place for a potted plant, books and beverages. 

$148 $132

Shop Now

Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench with Solid Wood Frame

Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench with Solid Wood Frame
Walmart

Beautiful Rattan & Wood Bench with Solid Wood Frame

Offering a spot to take off your shoes or extra seating for guests, this farmhouse rattan bench is versatile and boasts a solid wood frame.

Beautiful Mod Round Coffee Table

Beautiful Mod Round Coffee Table
Walmart

Beautiful Mod Round Coffee Table

Here's a modern coffee table that's durable and sophisticated. The wooden finish has already sold out, so you'll want to add this style to your cart fast.

Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman
Walmart

Beautiful Drew Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

The best part about this modular sofa is that you can arrange it into 8 different configurations to fit any dwelling space.

Beautiful Fluted 3-Shelf Bookcase with Storage Cabinet

Beautiful Fluted 3-Shelf Bookcase with Storage Cabinet
Walmart

Beautiful Fluted 3-Shelf Bookcase with Storage Cabinet

You can also get this mod bookshelf in black for a more edgy look.

Beautiful Wrap Me Up Accent Chair

Beautiful Wrap Me Up Accent Chair
Walmart

Beautiful Wrap Me Up Accent Chair

Save over $45 on this elegant chair that looks incredibly high-end with plush cushions and golden accents.

$198 $152

Shop Now

Beautiful Marais Side Table with Lower Shelf and Solid Wood Frame

Beautiful Marais Side Table with Lower Shelf and Solid Wood Frame
Walmart

Beautiful Marais Side Table with Lower Shelf and Solid Wood Frame

Put this charming table next to the couch or beside the bed for a place to set your belongings. 

$124 $99

Shop Now

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage
Walmart

Beautiful Drew Stowaway Coffee Table with Storage

Those with smaller spaces will appreciate the hidden storage inside this multi-functional ottoman. 

Beautiful Fluted TV Stand

Beautiful Fluted TV Stand
Walmart

Beautiful Fluted TV Stand

Display your television in style with a console table featuring sliding doors to stow away your DVDs, gaming consoles, other electronics or anything else you want to tuck away.

