Spring officially starts on March 19, but Drew Barrymore is already brightening up our homes with her new Beautiful furniture collection. The actress and host of The Drew Barrymore Show just released a line of breezy and light new furniture available at Walmart to spruce up your home this spring.

Drew's Furniture Collection

Barrymore's home goods line, Beautiful, has the looks and features of high-end products, but with a way more affordable price point. You can instantly brighten your home's aesthetic with the addition of her recently released rattan and white furniture, including everyday staples with oodles of style.

From chic coffee tables and warm honey bookshelves to media centers, plush accent chairs and ottomans with hidden storage, these functional and stylish items are perfect for anyone's place. Whenever Drew Barrymore's new Beautiful products hit the shelves, they have been known to sell out quickly, and some furniture colors are already out of stock.

Below, refresh your home with our favorite picks from Beautiful's spring furniture drop, including a few pieces that are already on sale.

Beautiful Fluted TV Stand Walmart Beautiful Fluted TV Stand Display your television in style with a console table featuring sliding doors to stow away your DVDs, gaming consoles, other electronics or anything else you want to tuck away. $198

