Peloton Treadmills Are on Sale for Their Lowest Prices Ever — Save Up to $900 This Weekend

By Andy Garden
Updated: 12:13 PM PDT, March 15, 2024

Shop Peloton's best spring deals and save up to $900 on interactive treadmills and rowers.

With spring officially starting in just a few days, people are looking to boost their energy levels and get moving ahead of summer. To help you spring into the new season and crush your fitness goals, Peloton i having a can't-miss sale on its at-home exercise equipment. 

Now through Tuesday, March 19, Peloton's Spring Sale is offering up to $700 off the Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, or Peloton Row. To save even more, just enter the discount code TREADFAM24 at checkout and get up to $500 off a new Tread or $900 off the Tread Plus.

Immerse yourself in thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes with the Peloton Tread's 32-inch tilting touchscreen and soundbar. Even if you don't love running, there's hiking, yoga, and the bootcamps are great for getting strength training in as well. For a softer road, you'll want to opt for the Peloton Tread+ that gives you ample cushioned, energizing running space.

You can also track and measure your performance on both the Tread and Tread+ with innovative features that keep you engaged and motivated. Ahead, shop all the best Peloton deals to upgrade your home gym with a new interactive treadmill or rower. The popular fitness brand's state-of-the-art connected treadmills and rower rarely ever go on sale, so we recommend taking full advantage of the deep discounts.

Best Peloton Treadmill Deals

Peloton Tread+

Peloton Tread+
Peloton

Peloton Tread+

Save $600 on Peloton's most premium treadmill, complete with a rubberized slat belt, immersive 32” tilting touchscreen, and range of content to get you moving.

$5,995 $5,195

With code TREADFAM24

Shop Now

Peloton Tread+ Starter Package

Peloton Tread+ Starter Package
Peloton

Peloton Tread+ Starter Package

This package deal comes with a Peloton Tread+, two sets of dumbbells, a reversible workout mat, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to stay hydrated during your workouts.

$6,235 $5,335

With code TREADFAM24

Shop Now

Peloton Tread+ Ultimate Package

Peloton Tread+ Ultimate Package
Peloton

Peloton Tread+ Ultimate Package

Save $700 on the ultimate treadmill experience with four sets of dumbbells, a reversible workout mat and Peloton x Camelbak water bottle.

$6,405 $5,505

With code TREADFAM24

Shop Now

Peloton Tread

Peloton Tread
Peloton

Peloton Tread

The smaller 23.8" HD touchscreen of the Peloton Tread features front and rear-facing studio-quality speakers. The knobs let you easily adjust speed and incline, or automatically follow instructor cues with auto-incline.

$2,995 $2,595

With code TREADFAM24

Shop Now

Best Peloton Rower Deals

Peloton Row

Peloton Row
Peloton

Peloton Row

Get visual feedback on your form, so you can make improvements while you row. The Peloton Row features a comfortable ergonomic seat and smooth, nearly silent rowing experience, and it stows against your wall for easy storage.

$2,995 $2,795

Shop Now

Peloton Row Starter Package

Peloton Row Starter Package
Peloton

Peloton Row Starter Package

Whether you're new to rowing or now, the Peloton Row's form-specific features and metrics continually help you improve your form.

$3,225 $2,875

Shop Now

Peloton Row Ultimate Package

Peloton Row Ultimate Package
Peloton

Peloton Row Ultimate Package

The rower's 23.8" HD swiveling touchscreen is perfect for seamless transitions on and off the mat. 

$3,470 $3,120

Shop Now

