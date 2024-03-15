With spring officially starting in just a few days, people are looking to boost their energy levels and get moving ahead of summer. To help you spring into the new season and crush your fitness goals, Peloton i having a can't-miss sale on its at-home exercise equipment.

Now through Tuesday, March 19, Peloton's Spring Sale is offering up to $700 off the Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, or Peloton Row. To save even more, just enter the discount code TREADFAM24 at checkout and get up to $500 off a new Tread or $900 off the Tread Plus.

Immerse yourself in thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes with the Peloton Tread's 32-inch tilting touchscreen and soundbar. Even if you don't love running, there's hiking, yoga, and the bootcamps are great for getting strength training in as well. For a softer road, you'll want to opt for the Peloton Tread+ that gives you ample cushioned, energizing running space.

You can also track and measure your performance on both the Tread and Tread+ with innovative features that keep you engaged and motivated. Ahead, shop all the best Peloton deals to upgrade your home gym with a new interactive treadmill or rower. The popular fitness brand's state-of-the-art connected treadmills and rower rarely ever go on sale, so we recommend taking full advantage of the deep discounts.

Best Peloton Treadmill Deals

Peloton Tread+ Peloton Peloton Tread+ Save $600 on Peloton's most premium treadmill, complete with a rubberized slat belt, immersive 32” tilting touchscreen, and range of content to get you moving. $5,995 $5,195 With code TREADFAM24 Shop Now

Peloton Tread+ Starter Package Peloton Peloton Tread+ Starter Package This package deal comes with a Peloton Tread+, two sets of dumbbells, a reversible workout mat, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to stay hydrated during your workouts. $6,235 $5,335 With code TREADFAM24 Shop Now

Peloton Tread Peloton Peloton Tread The smaller 23.8" HD touchscreen of the Peloton Tread features front and rear-facing studio-quality speakers. The knobs let you easily adjust speed and incline, or automatically follow instructor cues with auto-incline. $2,995 $2,595 With code TREADFAM24 Shop Now

Best Peloton Rower Deals

Peloton Row Peloton Peloton Row Get visual feedback on your form, so you can make improvements while you row. The Peloton Row features a comfortable ergonomic seat and smooth, nearly silent rowing experience, and it stows against your wall for easy storage. $2,995 $2,795 Shop Now

