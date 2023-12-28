At the top of many people's annual New Year's resolutions list is improving their health by exercising more. Even if you're not trying for a New Year, New You, taking the step to create a new workout routine can help improve the body and mind.

Gym memberships are great, but even if you have one, sometimes getting there can seem like a chore. Even better than driving across town to a gym is having a workout space at home. Adding a workout routine to your busy day can boost your mood and get your blood flowing, but if you're short on space, never fear, we've got you covered.

Believe it or not, no space is too small for a home gym. These days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away, out of sight.

Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom stop you from getting in a good workout. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor and help you stay on top of any New Year's resolutions.

These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do — running, yoga, strength training or HIIT — we've found what you need to fit in a small space.

Best Foldable Cardio Machines

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Amazon XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Bike without having to go out into the cold or bad weather with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet. $180 $130 Shop Now

Urevo Under Desk Treadmill Amazon Urevo Under Desk Treadmill This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $330 $250 Shop Now

Best Small Space Exercise Accessories

Bala Bangle Weights Amazon Bala Bangle Weights Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. $55 Shop Now

Stakt Mat - Foldable Yoga Mat Stakt Stakt Mat - Foldable Yoga Mat Stakt debuted The Mat on Shark Tank, which features a unique, foldable design for greater support, flexibility and mobility as you move and is available in four colors. This mat is 12 mm thick when flat, making it twice as thick as the leading mats on the market! $86 Shop Now

Bala Power Ring Amazon Bala Power Ring You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts. $89 Shop Now

Alo Warrior Yoga Mat alo Alo Warrior Yoga Mat An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This cushioned yoga mat from Alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done. $128 Shop Now

Best Small Space Weight Training Equipment

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can magically adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs. $199 $124 Shop Now

