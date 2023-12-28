A small space is no excuse not to get a workout in. Meet your fitness goals with this space saving workout gear.
At the top of many people's annual New Year's resolutions list is improving their health by exercising more. Even if you're not trying for a New Year, New You, taking the step to create a new workout routine can help improve the body and mind.
Gym memberships are great, but even if you have one, sometimes getting there can seem like a chore. Even better than driving across town to a gym is having a workout space at home. Adding a workout routine to your busy day can boost your mood and get your blood flowing, but if you're short on space, never fear, we've got you covered.
Believe it or not, no space is too small for a home gym. These days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away, out of sight.
Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom stop you from getting in a good workout. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor and help you stay on top of any New Year's resolutions.
These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do — running, yoga, strength training or HIIT — we've found what you need to fit in a small space.
Best Foldable Cardio Machines
Snode Wood Water Rowing Machine with Bluetooth
Folding up in half, this rower takes up less space than your traditional models. It pairs with an app so you can track your workouts and see your improvement over time.
XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike
Bike without having to go out into the cold or bad weather with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet.
Redliro Foldable Electric Treadmill
Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.
Sunny Health & Fitness Total Body Step Machine
One reviewer raved, "I recently incorporated a mini stepper into my fitness routine, and I am incredibly pleased with the results. This compact exercise machine has proven to be a valuable addition to my home gym, providing an effective and convenient way to stay active and improve my overall fitness level."
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
The compact size of this elliptical won't take up too much space in your home compared to your average elliptical.
Sunny Health & Fitness Row-N-Ride Squat Assist Trainer
Feel the burn in those glutes with this squat trainer that helps keep proper form and adds variety to your lower body workout.
Urevo Under Desk Treadmill
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
Best Small Space Exercise Accessories
Bala Bangle Weights
Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights.
Stakt Mat - Foldable Yoga Mat
Stakt debuted The Mat on Shark Tank, which features a unique, foldable design for greater support, flexibility and mobility as you move and is available in four colors. This mat is 12 mm thick when flat, making it twice as thick as the leading mats on the market!
Bala Power Ring
You might have seen this innovative toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10-pound Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
Alo Warrior Yoga Mat
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This cushioned yoga mat from Alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment
For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results.
Best Small Space Weight Training Equipment
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can magically adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs.
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar with Smart Larger Hooks
Place this pull-up bar on your doorframe for an instant bodyweight workout. It also comes with straps so you can do multiple types of body weight workouts, not just pull-ups.
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
TRX GO Suspension Trainer and the Go Bundle
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
RELATED CONTENT:
TV