With a new year right around the corner, it's the perfect time to get serious about your health and wellness goals. We all know the importance of getting adequate exercise for overall improved health, but when Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, visiting the local gym becomes one of the last things we want to do. When colder weather moves us all indoors, an at-home gym can be a fitness lifesaver.

One option we love here at ET for your at-home workouts is the lululemon Studio, which has majorly slashed the price of the Mirror. The major holiday fitness deal is offering $700 off the Mirror by lululemon Studio.

Whether you are into cardio, barre, boxing, yoga or pilates, The Mirror offers thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes to help you look and feel your very best. The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 Shop Now

At-home gym equipment doesn't stop at the Mirror, though. Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more fitness finds like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like an Echelon bike, these adjustable dumbbells, virtual programs you can use on your television, and exercise wearables and sneakers.

Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment and check out everything you'll need for a New Year, New You that are so enticing, you'll want to have them here before the holidays end.

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,500 Shop Now

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint, so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, a barbell, collars, plates, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and a recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 $1,495 Shop Now

URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball — also called a Swiss ball — is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more. $20 $14 Shop Now

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $52 $44 Shop Now

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle Amazon NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room. $1,500 Shop Now

VIGBODY Exercise Bike Amazon VIGBODY Exercise Bike The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort. $240 $220 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Weider Platinum Standard Bench Amazon Weider Platinum Standard Bench This easy-to-adjust weight bench can double up for any weight bearing activity. It has four bench positions — two levels of incline, flat and decline — to execute a variety of strength-building exercises. $119 $91 Shop Now

GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights Walmart GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs, plus they take up virtually no room. $17 Shop Now

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Why get multiple sets of weights, which take up more room, if you can get just one adjustable set? This space-saving pair has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. $64 Shop Now

Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful (and totally narrow enough to fit in a small space). Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers. $2,499 Shop Now

LEKFIT Band Set LEKFIT LEKFIT LEKFIT Band Set LEKFIT The LEKFIT Band Set includes a resistance cuff, resistance tube, and mini loop band made to enhance any workout. $45 Shop Now

Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Walmart Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your workout space. They come with a starter guide and carrying bag and are great for resistance training exercises including bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes). $12 Shop Now

Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Dick's Sporting Goods Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile – use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips. $50 Shop Now

MyxFitness The Myx Plus MyxFitness MyxFitness The Myx Plus The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike – it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full-body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. For an additional monthly fee, a Beachbody Membership, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world-class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. It's a full home studio in one piece of equipment -- just what your small space needs. $1,599 Shop Now

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. You'll also get a free one-year Bowflex JRNY App trial ($19.99 per month regularly) with purchase to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists. $1,499 Shop Now

Yes4All Slam Balls Amazon Yes4All Slam Balls If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weights and sizes. $23 Shop Now

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower Home gyms get an instant upgrade with this sleek rowing machine. The smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping. $2,495 Shop Now

Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Amazon Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this gym accessory can boost your circulation and flexibility. And it doesn't even need a manual: the stretches are illustrated right on it, for your convenience. $25 Shop Now

