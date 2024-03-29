Style

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon: Shop Leggings, Biker Shorts, Sports Bras and More

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon
Getty Images
Published: 12:49 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

Shop the best leggings, sport bras, athletic shorts and more activewear on Amazon for all your spring workouts.

There's no better way to incentivize yourself to get moving this spring than with a cute workout outfit. Luckily, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great workout clothes. From its best-selling leggings with thousands of glowing reviews to lululemon lookalikes loved by TikTok, Amazon has a wide range of gear for all kinds of spring workouts.

Shop Amazon Activewear

After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more. 

Whether you’re heading to the gym, hitting the trails this spring or you just love wearing athleisure around the house, we scoured Amazon for the best women's workout clothes so you can get affordable looks and get them fast. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more.

 Best Leggings and Workout Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 

$30 $22

With Coupon

Shop Now

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon

Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings

Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors. 

$26 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

$36 $24

Shop Now

Sunzel Workout Leggings

Sunzel Workout Leggings
Amazon

Sunzel Workout Leggings

You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with sneakers. 

$30 $27

Shop Now

Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings

Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings
Amazon

Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings

These workout leggings are designed to enhance your natural curves and lift your butt. The seamless leggings come in 40+ different colors.

$27 $20

Shop Now

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon

adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

These women's Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips. 

$40 $24

Shop Now

Best Sports Bras

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
Amazon

Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure. 

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. 

$27 $23

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra
Amazon

Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra

The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Amazon

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 

$48 $17

With Coupon

Shop Now

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Amazon

Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.

$26 $17

Shop Now

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon

PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit. 

$28 $20

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

This lululemon lookalike comes in a wide range of colors.

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
Amazon

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.

Best Shirts and Jackets

LUYAA Women's Workout Tops

LUYAA Women's Workout Tops
Amazon

LUYAA Women's Workout Tops

Stay comfortably cool and beat the heat during your spring workouts with this workout t-shirt, crafted with lightweight and quick-drying fabric.

$23 $18

Shop Now

We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket

We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket
Amazon

We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket

The We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket shields your skin from harmful rays, allowing you to enjoy spring workouts with peace of mind.

$30 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
Amazon

Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop

Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.

Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top

Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top
Amazon

Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top

Elevate your workout look this spring with this on-trend cropped top featuring a criss-cross design.

$40 $14

With Coupon

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Racer Tank

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Racer Tank
Amazon

Under Armour Women's HeatGear Racer Tank

Under Armour's HeatGear Racer Tank is designed with super-soft pinhole mesh that delivers superior breathability and wicks away sweat.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Best Athletic Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47 $32

Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
Amazon

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
Amazon

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon

Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.

$35 $18

Shop Now

