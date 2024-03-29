Shop the best leggings, sport bras, athletic shorts and more activewear on Amazon for all your spring workouts.
There's no better way to incentivize yourself to get moving this spring than with a cute workout outfit. Luckily, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great workout clothes. From its best-selling leggings with thousands of glowing reviews to lululemon lookalikes loved by TikTok, Amazon has a wide range of gear for all kinds of spring workouts.
After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more.
Whether you’re heading to the gym, hitting the trails this spring or you just love wearing athleisure around the house, we scoured Amazon for the best women's workout clothes so you can get affordable looks and get them fast. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more.
Best Leggings and Workout Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version.
Yunoga Ultra Soft High Waisted Seamless Leggings
Amazon shoppers compare these yoga pants to Lululemon Wunder Under leggings. They're super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. They also come in 23 different colors.
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Sunzel Workout Leggings
You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with sneakers.
Aoxjox Workout Seamless Leggings
These workout leggings are designed to enhance your natural curves and lift your butt. The seamless leggings come in 40+ different colors.
adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
These women's Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips.
Best Sports Bras
Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra — even with a full figure.
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version.
Reebok Women's Lux Racerback Sports Bra
The Lux racerback from Reebok is everything you want in a sports bra: lightweight, supportive, and stylish.
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers — they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.
PUMA Seamless Sports Bra
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit.
CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra
This lululemon lookalike comes in a wide range of colors.
Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.
Best Shirts and Jackets
LUYAA Women's Workout Tops
Stay comfortably cool and beat the heat during your spring workouts with this workout t-shirt, crafted with lightweight and quick-drying fabric.
We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket
The We1Fit Women's UPF 50+ Sun Protection Jacket shields your skin from harmful rays, allowing you to enjoy spring workouts with peace of mind.
Crz Yoga Women's Pima Cotton Workout Crop
Take your athleisure game up a notch with this super cute and comfy cropped t-shirt from Crz Yoga.
Bestisun Women's Cropped Workout Top
Elevate your workout look this spring with this on-trend cropped top featuring a criss-cross design.
CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Racer Tank
Under Armour's HeatGear Racer Tank is designed with super-soft pinhole mesh that delivers superior breathability and wicks away sweat.
Best Athletic Shorts
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.
Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.
