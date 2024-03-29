There's no better way to incentivize yourself to get moving this spring than with a cute workout outfit. Luckily, Amazon is a one-stop shop for great workout clothes. From its best-selling leggings with thousands of glowing reviews to lululemon lookalikes loved by TikTok, Amazon has a wide range of gear for all kinds of spring workouts.

Shop Amazon Activewear

After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, lightweight shorts and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Adidas, Under Armour, Reebok and more.

Whether you’re heading to the gym, hitting the trails this spring or you just love wearing athleisure around the house, we scoured Amazon for the best women's workout clothes so you can get affordable looks and get them fast. Here are our top choices in leggings, sports bras and more.

Best Leggings and Workout Pants

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars. $36 $24 Shop Now

Sunzel Workout Leggings Amazon Sunzel Workout Leggings You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout. $30 Shop Now

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with sneakers. $30 $27 Shop Now

Best Sports Bras

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. $27 $23 Shop Now

Best Shirts and Jackets

Best Athletic Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $47 $32 Shop Now

