The 12 Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Spring — Shop Hoka, lululemon, Nike, Brooks and More

Woman Running
Getty Images
Whether you're a jogger or a marathoner, check out ET's top picks of the best running shoes for women.

The sunny days of spring are here which means it's a great time to give every part of your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all spring, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

Best Running Shoes for Women

Hoka Women's Bondi 8

Hoka Women's Bondi 8
Hoka

Hoka Women's Bondi 8

Crafted with softer, lighter foams and extended heel geometry, the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers are the ultimate game-changer for runners.

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks Glycerin 20
Amazon

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.

$160 $100

Shop Now

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings. 

$160 $120

Shop Now

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

Brooks Women's Ghost Max Cushion Neutral Running & Walking Shoe

Brooks Women’s Ghost Max Cushion Neutral Running & Walking Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Women’s Ghost Max Cushion Neutral Running & Walking Shoe

With a high stack of DNA Loft v2 cushioning and GlideRoll Rocker transition technology, these sneakers provide the support you need to maintain any pace with ease.

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 19 Running Shoe

Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 19 Running Shoe
Amazon

Mizuno Women's Wave Inspire 19 Running Shoe

Whether you're a sprinter or a marathon runner, the Mizuno Wave Inspire 19 running shoes deliver cushion and lightness with every step on race day.

$140 $121

Shop Now

NOBULL Translucent Runner+

NOBULL Translucent Runner+
NOBULL

NOBULL Translucent Runner+

Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill.

Allbirds Tree Dashers

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Dashers

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly-rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe
Amazon

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe

Featuring a breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion 14 is a go-to neutral running shoe.

