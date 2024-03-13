When Sydney Sweeney isn't busy promoting her newest film Madame Web, she's staying fit at Solidcore Pilates classes and dragging her friends along, at least according to what she recently shared on her Instagram story.

The Euphoria and Anyone But You star is giving us major fitness and fitness 'fit inspiration for spring. We're eyeing the Athleta set in a limited edition cheery yellow that the Laneige skincare and makeup brand ambassador just wore to class and has been loving.

Sydney Sweeney

You're in luck because Sweeney's Athleta Solace Bra and Salutation Stash 7/8 Tight set in the perfect spring color glow is in stock now. The bra is actually meant for Pilates classes and has a sexy low-cut neckline. The leggings read long on petite gals like Sweeney or 7/8th length for those who are taller.

You can shop this cute spring-ready Athleta set below. Or, if you'd prefer, there are also matching shorts available.

Athleta Glow Set Athleta Athleta Glow Set This bra has cute criss-cross straps in the back and is ideal for A-C cups, as it's designed for low-impact workouts. The matching leggings have a buttery-soft feel and pockets. $49 SOLACE BRA Shop Now $109 SALUTATION STASH 7/8 TIGHT Shop Now