Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite Workout Clothes and Equipment on Amazon

Kyle Richards Variety Women Of Reality
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 11:41 AM PST, January 30, 2024

Kyle Richards is here to get you inspired for the new year.

It's no secret that Kyle Richards' body is bodying these days, and it seems her workout routine and sobriety are to thank. The reality TV star says she works out every day and is powerful both in the gym and out: She was recently named one of Variety's 40 Most Powerful Women of Reality TV for her involvement with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing its 13th season.

Because she spends a lot of time in the gym, Richards has accumulated a few workout clothing and equipment favorites. She recently shared them on a New Year, New Workouts Amazon Live with the goal of helping her fans stay true to their New Year's resolutions.

Shop Richards' Amazon Live

"We all start out the new year with a vengeance," she said in the Amazon Live. "We start the year off excited and then we slip off sometimes."

If you feel your resolutions are falling by the wayside, Richards has some advice for that.

"You do have to change up your workout," she said. "You’re going to plateau. Running is where I’m seeing the most results with my body." In the live, Richards also answers fan questions about the show and shares more about her sobriety journey.

Ready to workout like a Real Housewife? You can shop the cute red and black outfit Richards wears in her live on Amazon, plus more essentials she uses to work out, like weights, yoga mats and the like. Shop some of the highlights below.

CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Top

CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Top
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Seamless Workout Tank Top

Richards wears this affordable tank in red for a pop of color.

CRZ YOGA Adjustable Longline Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Adjustable Longline Sports Bra
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Adjustable Longline Sports Bra

This longline sports bra in red goes perfectly with the tank above.

Hujoin Crop Jacket

Hujoin Crop Jacket
Amazon

Hujoin Crop Jacket

“I like a cropped, thinner puffer jacket," Richards says of this jacket that she wears while hiking and walking.

$64 $40

Shop Now

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants

"I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering," Richards says.

CAP Barbell Weighted Body Bar

CAP Barbell Weighted Body Bar
Amazon

CAP Barbell Weighted Body Bar

Choose from different weights in this body bar. This price is for the 15-pound.

Bosu The Original Balance Trainer

Bosu The Original Balance Trainer
Amazon

Bosu The Original Balance Trainer

You can do so much with this workout ball that comes in a ton of colors. It helps you practice your balance.

$190 $130

Shop Now

Gaiam Pilates Ring

Gaiam Pilates Ring
Amazon

Gaiam Pilates Ring

Use this pilates ring for resistance training. 

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set Of 2)

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set Of 2)
Amazon

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Block (Set Of 2)

These yoga blocks help you stretch safely.

$19 $18

Shop Now

Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat
Amazon

Amazon Basics Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

This yoga mat has a thick construction which is easy on your knees.

Restrial Life Yoga Headstand Bench

Restrial Life Yoga Headstand Bench
Amazon

Restrial Life Yoga Headstand Bench

Fun fact: Richards can do a headstand. Practice your headstand with the help of his bench.

Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell

Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell
Amazon

Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell

This kettlebell comes in a bunch of weights — this price is for the 15 pound.

Peloton Dumbbells

Peloton Dumbbells
Amazon

Peloton Dumbbells

Use these dumbbells with your Peloton or without.

Peloton Light Weights

Peloton Light Weights
Amazon

Peloton Light Weights

Choose from 1 to 3 pounds in these light weights.

Bala Bangles (Set of 2)

Bala Bangles (Set of 2)
Amazon

Bala Bangles (Set of 2)

Richards uses these on her wrists and ankles.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

