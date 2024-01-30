Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite Workout Clothes and Equipment on Amazon

It's no secret that Kyle Richards' body is bodying these days, and it seems her workout routine and sobriety are to thank. The reality TV star says she works out every day and is powerful both in the gym and out: She was recently named one of Variety's 40 Most Powerful Women of Reality TV for her involvement with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently airing its 13th season.

Because she spends a lot of time in the gym, Richards has accumulated a few workout clothing and equipment favorites. She recently shared them on a New Year, New Workouts Amazon Live with the goal of helping her fans stay true to their New Year's resolutions.

Shop Richards' Amazon Live

"We all start out the new year with a vengeance," she said in the Amazon Live. "We start the year off excited and then we slip off sometimes."

If you feel your resolutions are falling by the wayside, Richards has some advice for that.

"You do have to change up your workout," she said. "You’re going to plateau. Running is where I’m seeing the most results with my body." In the live, Richards also answers fan questions about the show and shares more about her sobriety journey.

Ready to workout like a Real Housewife? You can shop the cute red and black outfit Richards wears in her live on Amazon, plus more essentials she uses to work out, like weights, yoga mats and the like. Shop some of the highlights below.

