Alicia Keys has done it again. The singer and entrepreneur recently released a new collab with Athleta to encourage you to keep up your fitness New Year's resolutions.
The new line co-created by Keys includes bras, tights, bodysuits and more for all of your lounging and workout needs. The launch is all about flattering, size-inclusive pieces that fit you just as you are and support you as you work toward your goals. Pants come in three lengths, and all items come in calming, neutral tones, including dark cherrywood, black, chantilly cream and pyrite). There are different versions of the bra depending on your bra size. Styles come in both standard and plus sizes.
Keys has collaborated with the athletic wear brand before, and her goal of empowering women to meet their wellness goals has been the guiding light from the very beginning. Her fresh, breathable Athleta items are designed to help women "feel powerful in their own bodies," as stated in a press release.
Check out the new Athleta X Alicia Keys releases below and find a little boost for your wellness journey.
Keys Transcend Bra
There are different versions of this unique sports bra for A-C cups and D-DD cups to ensure an ideal fit.
Keys Transcend Tight
Check out the flattering stitching on these leggings. They come in standard, tall and petite lengths.
Keys Sweater
This breathable wraparound top is ideal for cold-weather active endeavors.
Keys Sweater Dress
This comfy sweater dress has a midi fit and a slit.
Keys Transcend Bodysuit
Bodysuits are totally on trend, and this is Keys' version featuring a wide-leg fit and criss-cross straps.
Keys Retroplush Pant
These relaxed-fit, straight-leg pants have flattering seams down the front.
Keys Retroplush Sweatshirt
Cozy up in this relaxed-fit sweatshirt that sits high on the hip for a flattering look.
