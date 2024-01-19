Alicia Keys has done it again. The singer and entrepreneur recently released a new collab with Athleta to encourage you to keep up your fitness New Year's resolutions.

The new line co-created by Keys includes bras, tights, bodysuits and more for all of your lounging and workout needs. The launch is all about flattering, size-inclusive pieces that fit you just as you are and support you as you work toward your goals. Pants come in three lengths, and all items come in calming, neutral tones, including dark cherrywood, black, chantilly cream and pyrite). There are different versions of the bra depending on your bra size. Styles come in both standard and plus sizes.

Keys has collaborated with the athletic wear brand before, and her goal of empowering women to meet their wellness goals has been the guiding light from the very beginning. Her fresh, breathable Athleta items are designed to help women "feel powerful in their own bodies," as stated in a press release.

Check out the new Athleta X Alicia Keys releases below and find a little boost for your wellness journey.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.