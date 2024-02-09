Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with lululemon and Michelle Yeoh.
Celebrating the arrival of spring, leading athletic wear retailer lululemon teamed up with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh to launch a special edition capsule collection.
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight. The viral lululemon belt bag, their buttery soft leggings, chic puffer vests and more have been revived in radiant red. Because these are limited edition pieces and the beloved actress Michelle Yeoh is at the center of the campaign, it's no surprise this capsule collection is selling out fast.
Shop the lululemon Capsule Collection
To advertise the campaign and celebrate The Year of the Dragon, Yeoh and eight Wing Chun theatrical dancers performed together for a new lululemon short "Be Spring." In the short, Yeoh wears lululemon's classic Define Jacket in the pale bone shade. Many of the dancers are also wearing lululemon favorites, but in new red shades for the Lunar New Year.
"I'm delighted to be partnering with lululemon. Sports have always been an important element of my life, and in my role as a member of the International Olympic Committee, I am committed to helping more people, especially younger generations, benefit from sports," said Michelle Yeoh in a statement. "Wing Chun holds a special place in my heart. Back in 1994, I starred in the movie 'Wing Chun', and thirty years later, I'm honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professional dancers to re-interpret Wing Chun through the short film 'Be Spring'. This is a concept that resonates with me deeply. Having our own inner spring all year round is our superpower."
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite lululemon pieces that celebrate Lunar New Year and the upcoming spring 2024 season. Be sure to act quickly, because many of the items are already selling out.
Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
Designed to move with you while still looking sharp and sleek, this zip-up slims and has thumb holes, zippered pockets, and wicks away sweat during workouts.
Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The viral Everywhere Belt Bag makes a statement in bold red with golden hardware for the Lunar New Year.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Add an on-trend, extra layer of warmth to your look with this down-filled vest in an aesthetically pleasing bright red.
Lunar New Year lululemon Align Tank Top
The Align Tank Top paired with red leggings makes for an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
An oversized hoodie is the ultimate in comfort, whether you're dressing to brave the elements or your couch.
Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
This wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon has a cinchable hem that lets you customize the shape and keep out cold drafts.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Puff Jacket
With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.
Lunar New Year Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.
Watch 'Be Spring' Starring Michelle Yeoh:
