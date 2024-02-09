Celebrating the arrival of spring, leading athletic wear retailer lululemon teamed up with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh to launch a special edition capsule collection.

lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight. The viral lululemon belt bag, their buttery soft leggings, chic puffer vests and more have been revived in radiant red. Because these are limited edition pieces and the beloved actress Michelle Yeoh is at the center of the campaign, it's no surprise this capsule collection is selling out fast.

Shop the lululemon Capsule Collection

To advertise the campaign and celebrate The Year of the Dragon, Yeoh and eight Wing Chun theatrical dancers performed together for a new lululemon short "Be Spring." In the short, Yeoh wears lululemon's classic Define Jacket in the pale bone shade. Many of the dancers are also wearing lululemon favorites, but in new red shades for the Lunar New Year.

"I'm delighted to be partnering with lululemon. Sports have always been an important element of my life, and in my role as a member of the International Olympic Committee, I am committed to helping more people, especially younger generations, benefit from sports," said Michelle Yeoh in a statement. "Wing Chun holds a special place in my heart. Back in 1994, I starred in the movie 'Wing Chun', and thirty years later, I'm honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professional dancers to re-interpret Wing Chun through the short film 'Be Spring'. This is a concept that resonates with me deeply. Having our own inner spring all year round is our superpower."

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite lululemon pieces that celebrate Lunar New Year and the upcoming spring 2024 season. Be sure to act quickly, because many of the items are already selling out.

Watch 'Be Spring' Starring Michelle Yeoh:

