Lunar New Year 2024: Great Gifts to Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

Celebrate the strength and courage of the dragon in 2024.
Lunar New Year is one of the biggest international holidays with over 2 billion people across the globe celebrating new beginnings. Although the holiday is sometimes called Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated by various Asian countries, regions and cultures with different traditions and customs.
When is Lunar New Year?
The start of the holiday is determined by the lunar calendar — the cycles of the moon's phases. This year, Lunar New Year begins on Saturday, February 10 and is the Year of the Dragon.
Who celebrates Lunar New Year?
Lunar New Year celebrations usually take place over multiple days; the length varies for every culture. In China, Lunar New Year is also known as Spring Festival or Chūnjié. South Korea (Seollal), Vietnam (Tết), Mongolia (Tsagaan Sar) and many other Asian countries and regions celebrate the holiday. Lunar New Year is typically celebrated with traditional foods, family gatherings, festivals and ceremonies.
What Does 'Year of the Dragon' Mean?
Every Lunar New Year correlates to one animal and its characteristics from the Chinese zodiac, which is a cycle of 12 years and 12 animals. In 2024 we welcome the Year of the Dragon, an animal attributed with profound strength and courage. Those born during a Year of the Dragon are recognized for their confidence, leadership capabilities and bold willingness to embrace risks. No matter which Chinese zodiac you are, anticipate 2024 to unfold with a promise of prosperity and hope.
How can I celebrate the Lunar New Year?
Aside from attending a festival and supporting your local shops and restaurants, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. One such tradition is cleaning your home ahead of (but not on!) the New Year — believed to banish bad luck from the previous year. Another is sharing a meal with loved ones, featuring foods such as spring rolls, dumplings and citrus fruits and vegetables to bring luck into the new year.
From educating yourself on Asian culture and traditions to decorating your home in lucky red and dragon motifs, we've found the best AAPI-owned and created products to shop for the Lunar New Year.
Live Tinted Huestick in Origin
The award-winning, multi-purpose Huestick can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks. It can also be applied to even out dark circles and dark spots.
Peggy Li Year of the Dragon Necklace
Don this Year of the Dragon Necklace for a blend of elegance and good fortune.
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
This croissant-shaped hobo bag from AAPI-owned label JW Pei gained popularity on social media as it was spotted on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.
Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set
Experiment with new recipes with the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set, featuring an electric hot pot, two pairs of silver chopsticks, two slotted spoons and a fire hot pot base.
Dear Sundays No. 13
Embrace the dragon's spirit and add a touch of boldness to your nails with this chili pepper red nail polish.
Lady M Confections Lunar New Year Gift Set
Indulge in the festive spirit of the Lunar New Year and add an extra touch of fortune to your celebrations with this exquisite gift set, featuring six exclusive confections and five lucky red envelopes.
Pearl River Mart Multi-Colors 9 Dragons Design Mug with Infuser
Start your mornings by sipping on your favorite tea or coffee from this gorgeous mug adorned with a multi-color dragon design.
SKYLAR Flamenco Spice
This fresh scent from SKYLAR combines the energizing notes of zesty lemon and black pepper to create a bold and spiced aroma.
Mochidoki Hosting Gift Set
Celebrate the New Year by treating your guests to a set of 32 mochi-covered ice creams in delicious flavors — vanilla chip, strawberry, cake batter, matcha, black sesame, purple sweet potato, mango and passion fruit — plus tea towels, wood plates and tongs for serving.
Glittering Dragon 10Pcs Chinese New Year Red Envelopes
The exchange of red envelopes, often filled with money, stands as a cherished and symbolic Lunar New Year tradition. These glittering dragon envelopes are from a small business based in the Fujian Province of Southern China, making them the perfect meaningful gift.
Tower 28 JuiceBalm Lip Balm
Tower 28's buttery smooth vegan tinted lip balm brings to mind the dragon's association with one of the five elements: fire.
Omsom The Omsom Bundle
This bundle allows you to try some of Omsom's best-selling East Asian and South Asian sauces to season your go-to dishes.
Harney & Sons 2024 Year of the Dragon Tea
Delight in this unique tea blend, inspired by Nian Guo — a traditional Chinese New Year's cake renowned for its delectable combination of caramel, sesame and coconut.
Woobles Dragon Crochet Kit
Whether you're a crochet enthusiast or a newbie, try out this Woobles Dragon Crochet Kit.
'Our Lunar New Year: Celebrating Lunar New Year in Asian Communities'
'Our Lunar New Year: Celebrating Lunar New Year in Asian Communities' by Yobe Qiu is a children's book that educates kids (and adults!) on how Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Indian families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Us Two Tea The Sunrise Pack: Black Tea Duo
The aromatic Manhattan Black tea in this pack is a tea variety exclusive to Taiwan. The tea bags are environmentally friendly, so you can focus on enjoying your delicious and biodegradable tea.