Lululemon's Everywhere Fleece Belt Bags Are as Low as $29 — And It's Perfect for Winter

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:23 PM PST, January 17, 2024

The ultra-popular Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag has been added to lululemon's 'We Made Too Mich' section.

If you're a fan of lululemon, you know all about the famous Everywhere Belt Bag — and probably own one or two yourself. The athleisure brand's take on the fanny pack has earned itself quite the cult following. While scouring the newest additions to lululemon's We Made Too Much section, we found the popular fleece version for only $29.

Regularly $58, the lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is 50% off and pairs perfectly with any other cozy gear this winter. This special is only available for the black color of the viral fleece belt bag, so be sure to snag one before it sell out. You can also save on the large Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag in three stylish colors.

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $29

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - White

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - White
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - White

This large version of the Everywhere Belt Bag has the same great shape, with an added liter for your essentials.

$68 $39

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - Brown

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - Brown
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece - Brown

$68 $39

Shop Now

The Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag has all the features you know and love about the original. Not only is it the perfect size for everything from running errands to winter hikes and going to the movies, but it also has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized and an adjustable strap that can be worn around your waist or over your shoulder. Made with recycled materials, the ultimate seasonal belt bag has a deliciously soft texture perfect for the colder months.

Given it's popularity, if the fleece style sells out, the original Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock right now in plenty of stylish colors that you can add to your accessory collection.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L in Black

