Taking a deep breath of fresh air standing in the heart of nature while enjoying an incredible view easily makes hiking one of the most rewarding forms of physical activity—and Oprah Winfrey would agree.

Last week Oprah shared a video of her and her lifelong BFF, Gayle King, on a guided hike during their trip in Italy. King's daughter Kirby Bumpus also joined the pair and took the time to razz her mom's choice of wearing shorts in the chilly mountains of Italy.

“We’ve been climbing for about 45 minutes,” Oprah explained. “It’s cold and it’s steep.” For the rocky terrain, Oprah's hiking boots were ultra-supportive and we scoured the internet to find them. The Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX 2s feature a high cut for ankle support and deep groves on the soles for superior grip, which are both a must for outdoor adventures.

Along with ankle protection and deep tread, Oprah's hiking boots have moderate cushioning, foot support and protection, a quick lace system, and they're even water resistant. When trails get slippery, icy or strenuous, the Salomon hiking boots have cushioning around the tongue and a sturdy collar to keep your ankles secure. Shoppers love these shoes for their pillowy feeling that helps reduce fatigue out on your hike.

Few things can derail a good hike faster than wet feet and a sprained ankle. These hiking boots are a perfect travel companion to help keep you firmly grounded and comfortable. We think you'll like them so much that you'll want to personally thank Oprah. For more styles, check out our guide to the best hiking boots for women to enjoy the trails this season.

