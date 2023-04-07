While many of us were captivated by Tiger King and puzzles during quarantine, America's forever first lady Michelle Obama put her time at home to good use by writing her inspiring book titled The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Four years after the release of Obama’s memoir, Becoming, the latest book became an overnight best-seller and is currently on sale at Amazon for just $18 right now.

To promote The Light We Carry, Obama embarked on an engaging six-city book tour where she spoke with celebrity guests — Tyler Perry, Conan O’Brien and Ellen DeGeneres — who shared their stories about being a source of light for others, building true friendships, finding inner strength and more.

In honor of Obama's final stop on the tour for her bestselling book, the former first lady and Oprah Winfrey are joining forces for a documentary event that will premiere on Netflix. Obama and Winfrey's candid, wide-ranging discussion will give viewers a front-row seat to Obama's stories about her childhood, her time in the White House, menopause, social issues, and romance. The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey is coming to screens globally on Tuesday, April 25.

If you prefer audiobooks, there's another way to enjoy Obama's book ahead of the Netflix special. Audible and Obama teamed up for Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast which was released last month in early March. Expanding to a different medium, The Light podcast features more in-depth conversations with celebrities and close friends including Gayle King, Hoda Kotb and David Letterman.

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast Audible Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast Listeners will hear personal stories from the first lady and her closest friends as covered in her book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, by signing up for the Audible podcast. Fans can also listen to the audiobook version of The Light We Carry on the service.

