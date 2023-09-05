Amazon is hosting a Fall Outdoor Event filled with amazing deals for the new season.
While fall isn't officially here until September 23, the end of Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. To celebrate the upcoming season, Amazon is hosting a Fall Outdoor Event with deep discounts on all the gear you need for your outdoor adventures this autumn. If the woods, mountains, or even your local pickleball courts are calling, now's the time to save on the right gear to make the most of your time outside.
Shop Amazon's Fall Outdoor Event
Whether you're planning on camping, fishing, hiking, golfing, or working out in the cooler temps, Amazon's deals on fall outdoor essentials include everything you'll need to enjoy the fresh air. From discounts on Coleman camping gear and portable grills to best-selling leggings and running shoes, a wide variety of sporting apparel and outdoor gear is up to 75% off.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon deals to gear up and get outside. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, but we recommend adding everything to your cart now so you don’t miss out on these markdowns.
Best Amazon Deals on Fall Outdoor Essentials
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.
Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 21,000 reviews, the Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller is said to keep mosquitos away within a 15-foot radius.
Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings
Ultra soft with a four-way stretch, these Under Armour leggings will go with your every move.
Under Armour Men's Ridge Reaper Infil Windstopper Jacket
The interior of this windproof camouflage jacket is filled with soft brushed microfleece to keep you warm and cozy.
Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern
This versatile, battery-powered camping fan combines with an LED Light and a hook to hang it in your tent or car.
Igloo Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack
Strap on this insulated backpack during your next hiking trip to keep your food fresh and your drinks cold.
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler
When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days.
Coleman NorthStar Propane Lantern
Don't be left in the dark on your next camping trip with the help of this powerful lantern from Coleman.
Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also be serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.
Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent
With enough room for three queen-sized air mattresses, this extra-large tent can be set up in under five minutes.
Niphean Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
You'll get a paddle board and all the accessories you could ever want with this great deal.
Yuzonc Self-Inflating Double Sleeping Pad
Cuddle up in comfort next to your loved one with this self-inflating sleeping pad for two.
Osoeri Sun Shelter With UPF50+
Reduce harmful sun rays while tailgating, camping or fishing with this versatile canopy.
Abpir 13 in 1 Survival Gear and Equipment Tactical Tools
Score huge savings on this survival kit that will come in handy on fishing and camping trips.
Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator will help navigate you through trails and locate tent campsites while you're on the move.
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Whether you're sleeping on a hammock or under a tent, this travel pillow will give you a great night's sleep.
