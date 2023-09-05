Sales & Deals

Gear Up and Get Outside with the Best Deals from Amazon's Fall Outdoor Event Available Now

Amazon Deals on Outdoor Essentials for Fall: Shop the Savings Event
Amazon is hosting a Fall Outdoor Event filled with amazing deals for the new season.

While fall isn't officially here until September 23, the end of Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. To celebrate the upcoming season, Amazon is hosting a Fall Outdoor Event with deep discounts on all the gear you need for your outdoor adventures this autumn. If the woods, mountains, or even your local pickleball courts are calling, now's the time to save on the right gear to make the most of your time outside.

Shop Amazon's Fall Outdoor Event

Whether you're planning on camping, fishing, hiking, golfing, or working out in the cooler temps, Amazon's deals on fall outdoor essentials include everything you'll need to enjoy the fresh air. From discounts on Coleman camping gear and portable grills to best-selling leggings and running shoes, a wide variety of sporting apparel and outdoor gear is up to 75% off. 

Below, we've rounded up some of the best Amazon deals to gear up and get outside. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, but we recommend adding everything to your cart now so you don’t miss out on these markdowns.

Best Amazon Deals on Fall Outdoor Essentials

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack

This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. 

$40 $32

Shop Now

Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller

Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
Amazon

Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 21,000 reviews, the Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller is said to keep mosquitos away within a 15-foot radius. 

$22 $18

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings

Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings
Amazon

Under Armour Women's Motion Leggings

Ultra soft with a four-way stretch, these Under Armour leggings will go with your every move. 

$60 $14

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Ridge Reaper Infil Windstopper Jacket

Under Armour Men's Ridge Reaper Infil Windstopper Jacket
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Ridge Reaper Infil Windstopper Jacket

The interior of this windproof camouflage jacket is filled with soft brushed microfleece to keep you warm and cozy. 

$250 $113

Shop Now

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern
Amazon

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern

This versatile, battery-powered camping fan combines with an LED Light and a hook to hang it in your tent or car.

$36 $26

Shop Now

Igloo Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack

Igloo Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack
Amazon

Igloo Insulated Soft Cooler Backpack

Strap on this insulated backpack during your next hiking trip to keep your food fresh and your drinks cold. 

$69 $53

Shop Now

Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler

Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler

When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

Coleman NorthStar Propane Lantern

Coleman NorthStar Propane Lantern
Amazon

Coleman NorthStar Propane Lantern

Don't be left in the dark on your next camping trip with the help of this powerful lantern from Coleman.

$70 $39

Shop Now

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove
Amazon

Coleman 4-in-1 Portable Propane Camping Stove

Small, but mighty, this portable grill from Coleman can also be serve as a stove, wok or griddle using its included inserts.

$125 $82

Shop Now

Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent

Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Skydome XL Family Camping Tent

With enough room for three queen-sized air mattresses, this extra-large tent can be set up in under five minutes. 

$230 $157

Shop Now

Niphean Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Niphean Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Amazon

Niphean Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

You'll get a paddle board and all the accessories you could ever want with this great deal. 

$300 $170

with coupon

Shop Now

Yuzonc Self-Inflating Double Sleeping Pad

Yuzonc Self-Inflating Double Sleeping Pad
Amazon

Yuzonc Self-Inflating Double Sleeping Pad

Cuddle up in comfort next to your loved one with this self-inflating sleeping pad for two. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

Osoeri Sun Shelter With UPF50+

Osoeri Sun Shelter With UPF50+
Amazon

Osoeri Sun Shelter With UPF50+

Reduce harmful sun rays while tailgating, camping or fishing with this versatile canopy.

$140 $89

Shop Now

Abpir 13 in 1 Survival Gear and Equipment Tactical Tools

Abpir 13 in 1 Survival Gear and Equipment Tactical Tools
Amazon

Abpir 13 in 1 Survival Gear and Equipment Tactical Tools

Score huge savings on this survival kit that will come in handy on fishing and camping trips. 

$40 $13

with coupon

Shop Now

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot
Amazon

Timberland Women's Norwood Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

For a hiking boot you'll want to wear on and off the trail, these brown boots from Timberland are as stylish as they are durable.

$110 $82

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Amazon

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern

Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.

$55 $42

Shop Now

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.

$320 $250

Shop Now

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Amazon

Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$200 $132

Shop Now

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Amazon

Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator will help navigate you through trails and locate tent campsites while you're on the move. 

$120 $88

Shop Now

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Whether you're sleeping on a hammock or under a tent, this travel pillow will give you a great night's sleep. 

$27 $18

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

