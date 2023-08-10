Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or hitting the trails for the first time, you're going to need the right gear for your trek. Your footwear can make or break your hiking experience, so having a reliable pair of hiking boots or hiking shoes is key for spending miles on the trail.

Hoka hiking boots combine the brand's cult-favorite running shoe technology with a design that withstands the elements. Perfect for day hikes and long backpacking trips, Hoka's hiking footwear is not only waterproof, but the styles provide the proper support needed to feel confident and agile on whatever terrain you may stumble upon.

Right now, Hoka hiking boots for men and women are on sale at REI for up to 35% off. Fall is quickly approaching and it is our favorite time of the year to hike. There’s nothing quite as motivating to peep some foliage as putting a new pair of hiking boots to good use. Aside from the excellent fit, support, and traction Hoka shoes provide, the best thing about their hiking boots is that they are also suited for pathways at your local park or camping trips.

Ahead, shop the best deals on Hoka hiking boots from the REI sale.

For even more footwear that will help you enjoy every mile on the trail, check out all the best hiking boots and shoes for women.

