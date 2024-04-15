From camping trips to exploring new parts of the planet, there are a few things that every traveler should have — and that includes access to clean water. Fresh water is not always available, but LifeStraw's water filtration products are the ultimate travel companions that can help remove bacteria and sediment quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with LifeStraw, the brand has revolutionized our access to clean, drinkable water when jet-setting around the globe. Right now, Amazon is offering over 20% off LifeStraws. You can save on what LifeStraw calls "the ultimate survival tool" for your next adventure this spring.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. $20 $16 Shop Now

The popular LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter is designed to protect against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, sand and cloudiness in water. When camping, backpacking and hiking, this ultra lightweight personal water filter straw puts safe water in the palm of your hand and it's on sale for just $16.

In April 2023, LifeStraw launched its new Go Series of water filter bottles with improved filtration and a sleek new look for everyday use. The stainless steel version of the LifeStraw Go Series water filter bottle is on sale at Amazon for 20% off.

"The LifeStraw Go Series was created to provide a sidekick that can stick with you on your adventures," said Tara Lundy, LifeStraw's chief brand officer. "The bottle features a membrane microfilter that removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics and a carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates some chemicals."

LifeStraw Go Series Amazon LifeStraw Go Series Fill up your water bottle from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping with LifeStraw's new Go Series water filter bottle. $45 $36 Shop Now

