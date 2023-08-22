Sales & Deals

The Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

By ETonline Staff
We're just a month away from the first day of fall and there's an argument to be made that autumn is the best season for camping. Since peak season will officially be over, you can expect less crowded campgrounds only made better with fall foliage and fewer bugs. With the right clothes and gear, the refreshing temperatures also make fall camping more comfortable than in the hot humidity of summer. 

Whether you’re going backpacking, car camping, or full-on glamping this fall, camping gear is not something you want to skimp on. Amazon is currently filled with deals on camping gear from trusted brands like Coleman, LifeStraw, Garmin and more to properly enjoy the great outdoors. 

From convenient tents and portable grills to coolers that will keep your drinks cold as you sit around the campfire, you can save on all the essentials at the top of your must-pack list. The best part is all the outdoor gear will not only upgrade your camping setup, but it will also last for years to come at a fraction of the usual cost. 

Before your next night out in the woods, keep scrolling for all the best camping gear deals available at Amazon now. 

Best Amazon Deals on Camping Tents

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent
Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent

Amazon's #1 best-selling camping tent is on sale at Amazon. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation.

$70$38
Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Coleman Montana Camping Tent

This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. 

$270$99
Core 9-Person Tent for Family Camping
Core 9-Person Tent for Family Camping
Core 9-Person Tent for Family Camping

This tent's 16’ X 9’ floor plan can sleep 9 adults in sleeping bags. You'll love the views through the mesh ceiling panels and if it starts to rain, you're covered. 

$150$120
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.

$350$225
Coleman 8-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Coleman 8-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

The roomy interior fits up to 8 people while the double-thick fabric stands up to the elements season after season. When it's time to head home, the tent easily fits into the included carry bag, which also expands with a rip-strip for extra storage space.

$350$293

Best Camping Grill and Stove Deals

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill
Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Propane Grill

Offering ample grilling space, this Coleman grill folds up to the size of a carry-on suitcase for compact storage. It offers up to 20,000 BTUs of grilling power, and has three adjustable burners so you can customize your cooking.

$320$250
Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove
Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove
Ohuhu Mini Stainless Steel Portable Stove

You can fit just about any pot or pan on this mini camping stove thanks to the sizeable cooking surface. Whatever the situation calls for, you can boil water, cook food, or just make a nice fire for s'mores.

$29$18
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.

$40$30
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill
Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

The Everdure Cube looks like a cooler, but it's actually a portable and compact charcoal grill. It even comes with a preparation board and food storage tray, so you can prep, grill and serve from one device during all your fall adventures.

$199$171
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200$123
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill

Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.

$200$156

Best Water Filter Deals

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter 2-Pack

This ultralight and durable personal water filter is perfect to bring with you on your next camping trip. It claims to protect against 99.999999% of bacteria, parasites, microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. 

$40$32
LifeStraw Go Series
LifeStraw Go Series
LifeStraw Go Series

Fill up your water bottle from airport bathrooms, a tap in Mexico, or a gas station while road-tripping with LifeStraw's new Go Series water filter bottle.

$50$40

Best Camping Fan Deals

Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern
AMACOOL Portable Camping Fan
Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern

This versatile, battery-powered camping fan combines with an LED Light and a hook to hang it in your tent or car.

$36$20
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot summer day at the shore.

$25$18
The Portable Neck Fan
The Portable Neck Fan
The Portable Neck Fan

TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone.

$40$30

Best Deals on Sleeping Bags and Camping Cots

oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag
oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag
oaskys Camping Sleeping Bag

The sleeping bag is waterproof and has a two-way zipper that allows you to easily regulate the temperature inside. You can also transform the sleeping bag into a quilt by undoing the zippers completely.

$40$20
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Coleman Trailhead II Cot
Coleman Trailhead II Cot

You don't have to sleep on the ground if you're camping with this Coleman Trailhead II Cot.

$60$55
Coleman Airbed Cot
Coleman Camping Cot - Air Mattress and Pump Combo
Coleman Airbed Cot

The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip.

$160$151
Coleman Converta Folding Cot
Coleman Converta Folding Cot
Coleman Converta Folding Cot

Get 20% off a convertible folding cot ideal for your camping trip or relaxing outdoors. This Coleman model seamlessly adjusts with 4 back positions and 2 foot positions.

$60$52

Best Cooler Deals

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. 

$100$82
Zakeep Cooler Backpack
Zakeep Cooler Backpack
Zakeep Cooler Backpack

According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. 

$43$30
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Igloo Tan IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$350$230
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack
Everlasting Comfort Cooler Backpack

This insulated backpack makes carrying drinks from your car to your campsite a breeze. It can keep up to 54 cans cold for 24 hours.

$50$40
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping, or a giant backyard cookout. 

$85$60
Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. 

$166$130

More Amazon Deals on Camping Accessories

MalloMe Camping Cookware Set
MalloMe Camping Cookware Set
MalloMe Camping Cookware Set

The 10-piece cookware kit includes an nonstick pot with cover, nonstick pan, 2 bowls, folding stainless steel sport, soup spoon, wooden spatula, cleaning sponge, and a nylon travel pouch to carry it all neatly.

$25$20
Coleman Camping Chair
Coleman Camping Chair
Coleman Camping Chair

This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go.

$35$30
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern
Coleman LED Lantern

At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide while four LEDs, which never need to be replaced, provide effective, efficient, energy-saving light.

$55$43
Suscell Portable Solar Power Bank
F. DORLA Solar Charger, 20000mAh Portable Outdoor Waterproof Solar Power Bank
Suscell Portable Solar Power Bank

This portable, waterproof solar charger is compatible with all smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It features a flashlight and compass in case you get caught in the dark. 

$30$24
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow

Whether you're sleeping on a hammock or under a tent, this travel pillow will give you a great night's sleep. 

$27$20
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator
Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator

This super-lightweight Garmin eTrex 10 Worldwide Handheld GPS Navigator will help navigate you through trails and locate tent campsites while you're on the move. 

$120$88

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

